ClearPoint Health Announces Lowell Cloete as Chief Financial Officer

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ClearPoint Health, a leading digital-first general agency and medical stop loss company, proudly announces Johnannes “Lowell” Cloete as its Chief Financial Officer.Lowell brings over thirty years of leadership experience to the role. Before joining ClearPoint Health, Cloete co-founded ELMC Risk Solutions, a leading player in the medical stop loss and managed care managing general underwriter space. Prior to his time at ELMC Risk, Cloete held leadership roles at FOJP Service Corporation, T&H Group (Merged with Alliant Insurance), AIG and Deloitte.Throughout his career, Lowell has worked with a variety of organizations at various stages of growth and has earned a strong record of building long-term value for clients across the sector.Lowell’s varied experience and human-first approach to the healthcare insurance industry will serve him well as he joins the leadership team of ClearPoint Health, which connects small and mid-sized employers with alternative funding solutions, including captive insurance programs, traditional medical stop loss, level funded solutions, cost management solutions, and pharmacy solutions while also offering comprehensive benefit advisor training and support through its Alternative Funding Center of Excellence (COE).“ClearPoint and the employers we serve will benefit immensely from the addition of Lowell. He is not only a decorated industry veteran who has stretched the industry gamut — working directly with alternative funding products, brokerages, underwriting, and everything in between throughout his expansive career — he is a wonderful human and is invested in multiple initiatives targeting large scale impact for those who need it most. Lowell embodies the energy of our transparent and ethical marketplace, and we are thrilled to have him at the helm as we grow,” said Jeb Dunkelberger, CEO of ClearPoint Health."ClearPoint Health is a company blazing a new trail to make transparent and controllable health insurance products easy to access for small and mid-sized employers. We strive for efficiency and cost-efficacy, while balancing against an improvement in patient outcomes. For example, our captive insurance solution considers the people behind the claims; we configure incentives, networks, and navigation solutions to feature the best sites of care and give employers the tools they need to inspire health changes that improve the lives of their employee and dependent population and return unused premium in an equitable way to reward employers for sustainable benefits behavior. This is true innovation, and I am proud to be a part of it,” said Cloete.About ClearPoint HealthClearPoint Health, based in Columbia, SC, is an alternative funding general agency and marketplace that empowers benefit advisors to offer progressive, transparent, and affordable health insurance to small and midsized businesses. With a focus on innovation, transparency, and clinical integration, ClearPoint Health provides solutions that not only meet the financial needs of employers but also enhance the healthcare experience for employees. For more information, please visit www.getcearpoint.com

