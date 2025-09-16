blueBriX Signs Long-Term Strategic Agreement with Hospital Metropolitano

Building blocks for digital health

The partnership reinforces the shared vision of transforming healthcare delivery through innovation, efficiency, and patient-centered care.

Our partnership with Hospital Metropolitano is more than a contract—it is a commitment to the future of healthcare.” — Shameem C Hameed, CEO of blueBriX.

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- blueBriX is proud to announce a landmark multi-million-dollar, long-term agreement with Hospital Metropolitano (HM), one of Costa Rica’s largest and most trusted private healthcare networks. Structured as a five-year partnership with an automatic renewal option, the contract underscores HM’s confidence in blueBriX’s healthcare technology solutions and marks a significant milestone in strengthening the company’s global footprint.Commenting on the announcement, Shameem C Hameed, CEO of blueBriX, said: “Our partnership with Hospital Metropolitano is more than a contract—it is a commitment to the future of healthcare. HM has been a pioneer in expanding affordable, quality care through Medismart, and we are honored to be their technology partner. Together, we are laying the foundation for sustainable, patient-centered innovation that can grow at the same pace as HM.”The partnership reinforces the shared vision of transforming healthcare delivery through innovation, efficiency, and patient-centered care. It also highlights blueBriX’s commitment to supporting HM’s growth journey and expanding the impact of Medismart across Costa Rica. For blueBriX, this contract is a cornerstone of its “Next Era” strategy—focused on forging enduring partnerships with leading healthcare providers and delivering technology that drives measurable outcomes in value-based care.About blueBriXblueBriX is a global healthcare technology company advancing the future of value-based care through its AI-powered care coordination and orchestration platform . By seamlessly connecting providers, payers, and patients, blueBriX enables organizations to deliver more efficient, personalized, and outcomes-driven care. Its solutions span care management , patient engagement, and revenue cycle optimization—helping healthcare networks worldwide reduce inefficiencies, improve patient experiences, and scale innovation at speed. With a mission to empower the healthcare ecosystem, blueBriX partners with leading organizations to turn data and technology into measurable impact.

