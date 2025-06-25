blueBriX Announces $15 Million Investment to Scale Agentic AI Workflow Orchestration for Value-Based Care

Shameem C Hameed, CEO of blueBriX

blueBriX is redefining healthcare across the U.S. and global markets, with built-in support for agentic AI and a flexible, and interoperable infrastructure.

We believe the future of healthcare belongs to orchestrated intelligence. Our platform serves as an operating layer where agentic AI can work efficiently in compliance with clinical regulatory demands” — Shameem C Hameed, CEO of blueBriX.

MD, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- blueBriX , a healthcare technology platform purpose-built for value-based care, today announced a $15 million strategic investment to expand its agentic AI capabilities and scale its platform as the workflow orchestrator for intelligent healthcare agents.This investment will accelerate the delivery of AI-driven workflow automation tools that enable healthcare organizations to streamline care coordination, reduce administrative overhead, and improve outcomes under value-based care models.The enhanced blueBriX architecture allows multiple AI agents—each specializing in tasks like prior authorization, eligibility verification, patient navigation, billing, or care gap closure—to collaborate seamlessly in context-aware workflows. As the orchestrator, blueBriX provides governance, interoperability, and domain-specific logic—making it uniquely suited for high-stakes environments like healthcare.blueBriX supports healthcare organizations across the United States, including provider networks and digital health companies in California, New York, and Texas. The platform is also deployed internationally in select markets, including Central and South America, where it powers clinical operations for hospital systems, insurance-backed clinics, and mission-driven providers. This global footprint reflects the platform’s adaptability to diverse care models and regulatory environments.The $15 million investment will support continued innovation, expand engineering and support teams in the U.S., India, and Switzerland, and strengthen the company’s global infrastructure for enterprise delivery.---About blueBriX (ZH Healthcare)---blueBriX, the flagship platform of ZH Healthcare, provides the building blocks of digital health. Headquartered in Bethesda, MD, with development centers in Kochi and a presence in Switzerland, blueBriX is designed to help healthcare organizations succeed in value-based care.The platform empowers care delivery organizations, payors, and digital health innovators to streamline coordination, enable collaboration, and support patient navigation—core capabilities for accountable care. With built-in support for agentic AI and a flexible, interoperable infrastructure, blueBriX is redefining how healthcare gets delivered and managed across the U.S. and global partner markets.--Get in Touch with blueBriX--

