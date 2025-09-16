KXCO and Golden Equity Sign Agreement to Revolutionize Real Estate Investment through Blockchain

TORONTO, CANADA, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- KXCO , a unique Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible blockchain environment specializing in asset tokenization, and Golden Equity , a prominent Canadian real estate investment firm with over $1 Billion in Real Estate, are excited to announce the signing of a strategic agreement on August 7, 2025. This partnership aims to transform real estate investment by developing innovative blockchain-based financial products, targeting a $100 million USD venture to enhance liquidity and accessibility in digital markets.The collaboration combines KXCO’s expertise in scalable blockchain solutions with Golden Equity’s extensive real estate investment network to create a suite of cutting-edge financial instruments. These include:• Electronic Tradeable Funds (ETFs): Tokenized, blockchain-based funds for real estate projects, tradable on digital market platforms.• Pre-IPO Trading Mechanisms: Systems enabling the trading of pre-IPO shares or tokens for real estate-focused startups, unlocking early liquidity for investors.• Direct Real Estate Investment Funding: Tokenized assets tied to properties or developments to streamline funding processes.• Real Estate Digital Market Applications (dApps): Tools for managing investments, tracking milestones, and distributing payouts in digital markets.• Regulatory Compliance adherence and reportingUnder the agreement, KXCO will lead the development and testing of these products at for Golden Equity, ensuring a phased approach and path to regulatory approval. Golden Equity will contribute its real estate expertise and market insights.This partnership is designed to challenge traditional financial models by integrating blockchain transparency with real estate investment opportunities.“We are thrilled to join forces with Golden Equity to redefine real estate investment in digital markets,” said Wall Street Veteran Steve Chaykowsky, Managing Director for the KXCO. “Our blockchain technology, paired with Golden Equity’s industry leadership, will deliver innovative solutions that unlock significant value for investors globally.”“Golden Equity is dedicated to advancing real estate investment innovation,” said [Insert Golden Equity Representative Name], [Insert Title] at Golden Equity. “This agreement with KXCO enables us to explore blockchain-based financial models that enhance transparency and accessibility, aligning with our mission to broaden investment opportunities.”The agreement includes a 60-90 day study phase to evaluate market demand and regulatory considerations, followed by product testing and a targeted launch by late 2025.This agreement represents a bold step toward reshaping the real estate investment landscape, combining KXCO’s blockchain innovation with Golden Equity’s market expertise. The parties are committed to delivering scalable, secure, and compliant financial products that set a new benchmark for digital market investments.About KXCO ChainKXCO Chain is an EVM-compatible blockchain platform focused on asset tokenization and high-velocity transactions in digital markets. With expertise in smart contracts and layer-2 solutions, KXCO delivers scalable, secure financial products that empower global investors.About Golden EquityGolden Equity is a leading Canadian real estate investment firm, with a portfolio north of $1 bln is dedicated to generating value through strategic property acquisitions and developments. With a robust investor network, Golden Equity is at the forefront of innovative real estate solutions.Media Contact:KXCO Chain: help@kxco.ioGolden Equity: info@goldenequity.caWebsite: www.goldenequity.ca

