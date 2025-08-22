KXCO Launches MINT: The Premier Platform for Secure Stablecoin Creation

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- KXCO Chain , a leader in blockchain technology and asset tokenization, proudly unveils MINT, the most secure and professional platform for minting stablecoins, accessible at mint.kxco.io. With contributions from Altrato Limited , a KXCO licensee, MINT offers unmatched flexibility, enabling users to create stablecoins on KXCO’s private, permissioned blockchain, Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, or Bitcoin sidechains like Liquid or Rootstock. Guided by KXCO’s expertise in paperwork, clearing, settlement, treasury management, structure, custodians, and processes, MINT redefines stablecoin issuance. Users can also build custom chains, wallets, or decentralized exchanges (DEXs), revolutionizing digital finance with secure, compliant solutions.Stablecoins are transforming global finance, bridging traditional and digital markets with stability and efficiency. Hosted at mint.kxco.io, MINT leverages KXCO’s blockchain expertise to simplify stablecoin creation. Whether tokenizing real estate rental income, corporate cash flows, or commodity-backed assets, MINT enables users to mint stablecoins pegged to fiat, gold, or other value stores. The platform offers the choice of KXCO’s private, permissioned blockchain for enterprise-grade security or public chains like Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, or Bitcoin sidechains for interoperability, catering to regulated institutions and DeFi innovators. “MINT is a game-changer, offering the most secure and professional environment to mint stablecoins, whether on our private chain, Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, or Bitcoin sidechains,” said Steve Chaykowsky, Managing Director at KXCO and a Wall Street veteran with 40 years of experience. “Our guidance ensures users can mint stablecoins that drive value while meeting stringent regulatory standards.”MINT goes beyond technology, offering comprehensive support through KXCO across key processes:• Paperwork and Compliance: KXCO guides users through legal documentation, ensuring compliance with regulatory frameworks, streamlining KYC/AML and securities filings.• Clearing and Settlement: MINT integrates smart contracts for near-instant, transparent transactions, reducing costs and delays compared to traditional systems.• Treasury Management: KXCO advises on structuring reserves (e.g., cash, gilts) to ensure 1:1 peg stability, with blockchain providing real-time transparency.• Structure and Custodians: KXCO advises on stablecoin structures—centralized, decentralized, or hybrid—and connects users with qualified custodians for secure asset storage.• Processes: MINT offers standardized, customizable processes, with KXCO’s smart contract expertise and analytics ensuring scalability and efficiency.“MINT empowers users to create stablecoins with confidence, backed by our expertise in regulatory navigation and blockchain innovation,” said Salim Al Barami, CEO of Altrato Limited, KXCO Licensee. “KXCO is building a platform that unlocks new financial opportunities for businesses and investors globally.” MINT’s versatility extends to creating tailored blockchain ecosystems. With KXCO’s expertise, users can:• Custom Chain: Build a private, permissioned blockchain optimized for high-velocity transactions and compliance, ideal for enterprises seeking privacy and control.• Chain Wallet: Develop secure wallets with advanced features like multi-party computation, ensuring safe stablecoin transactions across chains.• Decentralized Exchange (DEX): Launch a DEX for trading stablecoins, with KXCO’s technology ensuring low fees and deep liquidity.For example, a real estate firm could mint a stablecoin backed by rental income on mint.kxco.io, create a private chain for internal transactions, or launch a DEX for token trading on Ethereum or Binance Smart Chain—all guided by KXCO. Bitcoin sidechains like Liquid offer additional options for secure, fast transactions with regulatory clarity. This integrated approach amplifies stablecoin value across industries.Security is paramount for MINT, leveraging KXCO’s private blockchain or Bitcoin sidechains to mitigate risks like hacks or unauthorized minting. Advanced encryption, real-time surveillance, and smart contract audits ensure integrity. Partnerships with analytics firms enhance AML screening, aligning with global standards. The no-upfront-cost model, with KXCO covering development and testing, charges fees (2-5% of funds raised) only upon successful issuance, mirroring private placement standards.MINT’s applications span real estate, e-commerce, logistics, and DeFi. A property developer could tokenize rental income, offering 4-6% yields, while a startup could create a stablecoin for cross-border payments, cutting costs by up to 90%. Supporting fiat-backed, commodity-backed, or algorithmic stablecoins, MINT integrates with global payment networks for maximum impact.KXCO’s proactive regulatory engagement ensures MINT complies with global standards, positioning it as a leader in the $255 billion stablecoin market. By offering a secure, compliant alternative to centralized issuers, MINT supports the growing demand for stablecoins handling $30 billion in daily transactions. The platform’s professionalism and flexibility make it the top choice for stablecoin creation.“MINT is not just a platform; it’s the future of finance, powered by blockchain,” added Chaykowsky.“Altrato’s expertise elevates MINT, offering unparalleled support for stablecoin creation,” said Al Barami. “KXCO’s platform empowers businesses and investors globally.”Start minting your stablecoin at mint.kxco.io or contact:• KXCO: john@kxco.io• Altrato Limited: salim@altrato.comAbout KXCO ChainKXCO Chain is an Ethereum-compatible blockchain platform specializing in asset tokenization and high-velocity transactions, delivering innovative financial solutions worldwide.About Altrato LimitedAltrato Limited, a KXCO licensee, is an AI company providing cutting-edge analytics and regulatory expertise, enabling secure, compliant digital finance solutions.

