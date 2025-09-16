Stephen I. Miran sworn in as a member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System

For release at 10:30 a.m. EDT

Judge Elizabeth L. Branch swears in Stephen I. Miran on September 16, 2025, as a member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. Click here for more photos.

Dr. Stephen I. Miran took the oath of office as a member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on Tuesday. The oath was administered by Judge Elizabeth L. Branch of the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit.

President Trump nominated Dr. Miran on September 2, 2025, and he was confirmed by the United States Senate on September 15, 2025. His term as a member of the Board ends on January 31, 2026.

A biography of each Board member is available on the Board's website.

For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call 202-452-2955.