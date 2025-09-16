Ann Arbor Public Schools and Durham School Services Start New School Year with Excellent Service and Partnership Renewal

AAPS is pleased to be working with Durham who provides the district's general education and special education bus service. We look forward to a smooth 2025-2026 school year for transportation.” — Liz Margolis, Executive Director, School Safety & District Operations, AAPS

ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ann Arbor Public Schools (AAPS) started off the new school year by welcoming students back safely thanks to the support from its transportation provider, Durham School Services. As part of its back-to-school preparation training, the Durham team refined and practiced various safety and driving skills and performed practice runs of their routes to ensure familiarity and efficiency. In total, Durham runs 112 routes and transports over 5,000 students to and from the school every day for the district.“The Ann Arbor Public Schools is pleased to be working with Durham School Services who provides the district's general education and special education bus service. The management staff, led by manager Renae Pickel and her team, partner with us to provide transportation services to over 5,000 students,” said Liz Margolis, Executive Director of School Safety & District Operations, Ann Arbor Public Schools. “The Durham team also works with us to ensure students are scheduled for busing in the most efficient manner and to assess the routes during the first few weeks of school for any improvements in service. Further, they understand our families and the expected level of service. We look forward to a smooth 2025-2026 school year for transportation."In addition to celebrating the successful start to the school year, AAPS and Durham are also celebrating a three-year extension to its already decades-long partnership. The new partnership between AAPS and Durham extends through 2028 and plans are currently underway to transition the school’s fleet of buses to electric vehicles (EV).Durham was one of five providers that submitted a proposal in response to AAPS’ request for proposals and was recommended by the review committee after careful and thorough consideration. In the recommendation letter, which is publicly accessible, it was noted that, “Over the contract term, Durham focused on student safety, on-time performance, and customer service, with an expertly maintained fleet of updated buses. The Durham Ann Arbor operation has consistently been awarded the Michigan State Police Certificate of Excellence for a 100% pass rate for all school bus safety inspections.”“Maintaining and building a decade-long partnership, as you can imagine, takes significant dedication, effort, and hard work,” said Renae Pickel, General Manager, Durham School Services. “Thanks to our team members, we’ve not only been given the opportunity to continue serving AAPS for another three years but also had our best school start-up in years. We had a driver in every seat covering all 112 routes and all routes ran successfully. That is such an immense achievement, and I can’t help but feel a huge sense of pride for what my team has accomplished through their diligence and immeasurable efforts. Lastly, on behalf of the team, I’d like to express how truly appreciative we are for the school’s trust and recognition of our team’s commitment to always providing the utmost safe, dependable service to their students and community.”-END- About Durham School Services : As an industry-leading student transportation provider, Durham School Services and its sister brands, Stock Transportation and Petermann Bus, are dedicated to the safety of our students and People. Collectively, for more than 100 years, we have been committed to Excellence and upholding our mission of getting students to school safely, on time, and ready to learn. Through this mission and a grassroots approach to our operations, Durham School Services and its sister brands have earned recognition as a trusted transportation provider among our Customers and the Communities they serve.

