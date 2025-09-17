SIP AND SAVOR KICKS OFF WITH AN IMMERSIVE STUDY TRIP IN THE ROERO WINE REGION

Journalist group Wine bottles Vineyards on the hills

US journalists and influencers discover the heart of Piedmont

ROMA, ITALY, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Roero hills became the stage for the first official event of “Sip and Savor: Pairing European Wines and Deli Meats”. From September 8 to 12, a select delegation of ten American wine and foodjournalists, writers, and opinion leaders participated in an immersive educational tour aimed at deepening their understanding of the region’sviticultural heritage. and to introduce them to the richness, authenticity, and versatility of Roero wines.The multi-day itinerary offered a comprehensive exploration of Roero’s diverse wine landscape, and unfolded across some of the region’s most emblematic wineries, including Tibaldi, Morra, Gabriele Cordero, CascinaChicco, Stefano Occhetti, and Malabaila. Producers welcomed the guests with guided tours and tastings, sharing their stories and vision for the future of the appellation. A highlight of the program was the in-depth technicaltasting held at the Consorzio Tutela Roero headquarters, where participants engaged in a focused exploration of the region’s flagship wines: Roero Arneis DOCG, a refined white variety known for its aromatic elegance and minerality, and Roero Rosso DOCG, a Nebbiolo-based red of remarkable structure, finesse, and aging potential.Beyond wine, the study trip revealed the broader identity of the Roero through authentic encounters with local traditions and specialties: a truffle-inspired dinner, the tasting of the native Madernassa pear, a honeymaking demonstration, a pastoral walk with shepherds and their flock, and cultural visits to historical landmarks. Each moment offered a deeper connection to a territory where excellence and authenticity go hand in hand.The project’s pairing theme came to life during the meals, where Roero wines were served alongside a curated selection of Italian deli meats. This dialogue between flavors highlighted the versatility of both categories and the universal appeal of European gastronomy.“This was more than a press tour—it was an invitation to experience the spirit of the Roero,” said Massimo Damonte, president of the Consorzio Tutela Roero. “We welcomed these influential voices from the U.S. not only to taste our wines, but to walk our vineyards, meet our producers, and feel the authenticity that defines this land. Experiences like this allow us to showcase not only the identity of our appellation but also the remarkableversatility of Roero wines—particularly in their ability to pair beautifully with a wide range of Italian deli meats, enhancing both elements in a truly harmonious way.” The Roero study trip marks the beginning of this program, generating stories and connections that will travel far beyond the vineyards where they were born.Sip and Savor is a three-year campaign by Consorzio Tutela Roero and IVSI – Istituto Valorizzazione Salumi Italiani, co-funded by the European Union, to promote European wines and deli meats in the US and Canada. More than a promotion, it's an invitation to explore and share the cultural and sensory richness of two European excellences through exclusive content, events, and experiences across North America.To stay updated on the campaign’s initiatives or to receive more information:Digital accountsWebsite: www.sipsavor.eu Instagram: @sipandsavor.usFacebook: @Sip and Savor - USYoutube: @SipandSavoreuPress officeBlancdenoir Communication AgencyPiazza Matteotti 2525015 – Desenzano del Garda (BS)Email: sipsavoreu@gmail.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.