SIP AND SAVOR: THE AUTHENTIC TASTE OF EUROPE ARRIVES IN THE USA AND CANADA

ROMA, ITALY, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From the elegance of Roero wines to the thousand-year-old tradition of Italian cured meats, the best of European food and wine excellence lands in North America with “Sip and Savor: Pairing European Wines and Deli Meats”, the new three-year program co-funded by the European Union to promote the quality, sustainability, and cultural richness of Europe’s agri-food sector.Targeting journalists, industry professionals, and informed consumers, Sip and Savor unfolds in the United States and Canada through an integrated strategy that blends storytelling, direct experience, and personal engagement. In its first year, the project kicks off with a rich calendar of activities in major U.S. and Canadian cities, designed to showcase European excellence and foster meaningful connections with local markets.In 2025, New York, San Diego, Toronto, and Montréal will host exclusive press events to present Roero DOCG wines and the Italian art of charcuterie to journalists, opinion leaders, and professionals through guided tastings and technical insights. These events will be complemented by masterclasses for industry operators and training sessions for sommeliers, organized in collaboration with schools and trade associations to explore modern wine and charcuterie pairings.The project will also be present at major international events such as the Winter Fancy Food Show and RASPIPAV, and will offer webinars and original digital content—providing valuable resources for the press, professionals, and consumers alike. Among the most significant initiatives are the study trips to Italy, offering selected journalists the chance to experience the Roero region firsthand, visiting vineyards, wineries, and artisanal producers to discover the unique quality of the campaign’s featured products. The first of these trips will take place in September 2025, marking the official start of the campaign: a U.S. delegation will visit from September 8 to 12, followed by a Canadian delegation the following week. These immersive experiences will highlight the pairing between Roero wines and Italian deli meats promoted by IVSI, with guided tastings designed to enhance their complementary sensory profiles.Leading this ambitious journey are two benchmark institutions: the Consorzio Tutela Roero, guardian of the Roero DOCG designation, and IVSI – Istituto Valorizzazione Salumi Italiani, promoter of authentic Italian cured meats worldwide. Together, they bring a modern narrative of European taste overseas, grounded in shared values: certified origin, transparency, food safety, environmental respect, and cultural heritage.“We deeply believe in the value of intercultural dialogue. Sip and Savor is a concrete opportunity to build bridges between Europe and North America, starting with what is most authentic: our products, our land, and our traditions.” – Massimo Damonte, President of Consorzio Tutela RoeroThis vision is shared by IVSI, which emphasizes the project’s role as a tool for cultural dissemination and informed growth:“This project is not just about promotion: it’s about storytelling, education, and experience. Sip and Savor allows us to bring a modern vision of European agri-food overseas—one based on quality, sustainability, and awareness.” – Marella Levoni, President of IVSIFor those working in the wine, gastronomy, or food & wine communication sectors, Sip and Savor is a valuable opportunity to engage with two leading supply chains, access exclusive content, attend dedicated events, and build new relationships with key players in European food culture. This is not just a promotional campaign—it is an invitation to discover, and help others discover, the cultural and sensory value of two European excellences through experiences designed to inspire, engage, and inform.To stay updated on the campaign or request further information:Digital accountsWebsite: www.sipsavor.eu Instagram: @sipandsavor.usFacebook: @Sip and Savor - USYoutube: @SipandSavoreuPress officeBlancdenoir Communication AgencyPiazza Matteotti 2525015 – Desenzano del Garda (BS)Email: sipsavoreu@gmail.com

