“Creating in the moment” – Donna’s story
Donna has been exploring her creativity through music and art, finding that this lessens her anxiety. She is a proud member of Rethink Mental Illness and shares her vibrant photo diary.
I’ve had social anxiety for a few years. I’ve tried many therapies, but for me there's something about creating in the moment. I find it difficult to talk sometimes, especially about my emotions, but I found that participating in creative therapies has given me a way of expressing myself and processing these emotions better. Creativity is something I’m passionate about. It’s given me a sense of purpose, accomplishment and joy; builds up my confidence and self-esteem.
I love writing poetry and short fictional stories, immersing myself in a character and a new sort of world. Writing can be a powerful way to take my thoughts off anxiety and negative emotions, instead releasing positive emotions. I started to go to a poetry community, mixing with more people online. The anxiety was holding me back, but when I started to write these feelings down, make up stories and develop my imagination, the anxiety lessened.
For many people, music can have a great, healing impact, and improves well-being. I am currently using musical improvisation, like melody, rhythm and harmony, with my music therapist. I’ve started to play various instruments, like celtic drum, tambourine and glockenspiel. It boosts my mood and wellbeing, reduces my anxiety and stress. I also sing songs and enjoy lyric writing. I’ll be joining a choir group which will hopefully help me socially.
I know a lot of people are frightened of change, I was frightened of change for a long time. But it’s best to make these changes naturally, like going for a walk with your friends, or in the garden to feed the birds. These rituals then become part of your life.
Anxiety is a lot of thinking about yourself all the time. If you look at the word ‘anxiety’ closely, you’ll see an ‘I’ in the centre. I get fed up of thinking about myself and my problems. I want to put this energy on other things, like thinking and connecting with others. This is part of the reason why I’ve become a member of Rethink Mental Illness. I love reading other lived experience stories as it helps me connect with my own healing, as well as other people’s.
My membership and the Rethink Advice and Information Service (RAIS) has opened doors of opportunities for me. I’ve gotten practical advice and resources to improve my own wellbeing, confidence and mental health. I became more involved in understanding my own rights under the Mental Health Act. I’ve also had my paintings published online through Rethink. I hope to get more involved to make a difference, raise awareness and have my story inspire others to deal with their feelings in a beneficial way.
Writing poetry, music, stories and practicing my faith have become resources in my journey to recovery, both from the challenges faced in dealing with life's storms and helping me to grow as a person. I live in Yorkshire so we have nature around us – the beach, cliffs, sea. It’s lovely to go on a walk to look at the birds and seashore. I then come home, write a poem or paint a picture. It helps me become a part of the world.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.