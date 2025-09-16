“Creating in the moment” – Donna’s story

Donna has been exploring her creativity through music and art, finding that this lessens her anxiety. She is a proud member of Rethink Mental Illness and shares her vibrant photo diary.

I’ve had social anxiety for a few years. I’ve tried many therapies, but for me there's something about creating in the moment. I find it difficult to talk sometimes, especially about my emotions, but I found that participating in creative therapies has given me a way of expressing myself and processing these emotions better. Creativity is something I’m passionate about. It’s given me a sense of purpose, accomplishment and joy; builds up my confidence and self-esteem.

I love writing poetry and short fictional stories, immersing myself in a character and a new sort of world. Writing can be a powerful way to take my thoughts off anxiety and negative emotions, instead releasing positive emotions. I started to go to a poetry community, mixing with more people online. The anxiety was holding me back, but when I started to write these feelings down, make up stories and develop my imagination, the anxiety lessened.

For many people, music can have a great, healing impact, and improves well-being. I am currently using musical improvisation, like melody, rhythm and harmony, with my music therapist. I’ve started to play various instruments, like celtic drum, tambourine and glockenspiel. It boosts my mood and wellbeing, reduces my anxiety and stress. I also sing songs and enjoy lyric writing. I’ll be joining a choir group which will hopefully help me socially.