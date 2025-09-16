ARC Medical to Showcase Surgical Adhesion Prevention at Global Medical Conferences, Fall 2025

ARC Medical Inc.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ARC Medical Inc. , a medical technology company advancing next generation, surgical adhesion prevention liquid medical devices, today announced its participation in a series of premier medical and life sciences conferences through the remainder of 2025. These gatherings, spanning gynecology, abdominal, orthopedics, surgical innovation, and medtech investment and partnering, are a global platform for ARC to highlight its pioneering adhesion prevention technologies, IPCOAT™ and JOCOAT™ liquid adhesion barrier medical devices.Presence Across Leading Global ForumsFrom September through November 2025, ARC Medical will join surgeons and other health care professionals, investors, and industry leaders at conferences across North America and internationally, including:- LSX World Congress USA — September 15–17 | Life Science Partnering & Investment Summit connecting biotech, medtech, and healthtech leaders.- CanSAGE — September 18–20 | Advancing gynecologic research and practice through evidence based innovation.- Ortho Summit (OSET) — September 19–21 | Convening orthopedic surgeons and researchers to discuss emerging advances in musculoskeletal care.- SoCalBio 27th Annual Conference — October 1–2 | Focused on entrepreneurship, investment, and commercialization in the life sciences sector.- The MedTech Conference — October 5–8 | The premier global gathering for the medtech industry.- Global Health Exhibition — October 27–30 | Highlighting international partnerships and innovations in healthcare delivery.- AAGL 54th Global Congress on MIGS — November 8–11 | The leading international meeting dedicated to minimally invasive gynecology. ARC Medical will present three abstracts on IPCOAT™, including its first-in-human clinical trial data, nonclinical efficacy results, and mechanism of action data.- NASS 2025 — November 14–16 | Hosted by the North American Spine Society, spotlighting innovation in spine care.- LSX Investival Showcase — November 17 | This is where capital meets innovation and global leaders come to connect, pitch and partner.- MEDICA — November 17–20 | Trade fair for medical technology and healthcare.- Mayo Clinic Beahrs Surgical Innovation Summit — November 18 | Showcasing cutting-edge surgical technologies in Rochester, MI."Behind every statistic on surgical adhesions is a patient whose life is disrupted by chronic pain, infertility, bowel obstruction, immobility and the need for repeat surgeries,” stated Chris Springate, Chief Executive Officer of ARC Medical. “At ARC, our mission is deeply personal: to give surgeons better tools, so patients can return to their families, work and lives without the burden of preventable surgical complications. Sharing our innovative medical devices at these leading conferences is about significantly and positively improving what surgical recovery, care and experience can be like for millions of people worldwide.”ARC’s Technologies: IPCOAT™ and JOCOAT™ Liquid Adhesion Barrier Medical DevicesIPCOAT™ and JOCOAT™, as liquid adhesion barrier medical devices, are easily applied into the surgical cavity in less than 2 minutes at the end of laparoscopic, open, arthroscopic and arthroplasty procedures. Following application, IPCOAT™ and JOCOAT™ flow throughout the surgical cavity and act as a temporary, physical barrier that mechanically separates the tissues inside the cavity, preventing or reducing the formation of surgical adhesions throughout the entire cavity.- IPCOAT™ is in clinical trials for gynecological and abdominal surgeries.- JOCOAT™ is in clinical trials for orthopedic (knee and shoulder) surgeries.IPCOAT™ and JOCOAT™ demonstrate ARC’s progress in remarkably and favorably transforming surgical care by preventing adhesions, a leading cause of surgical complications, including chronic pain, infertility, bowel obstruction and immobility.About ARC MedicalARC is a privately held medical device company advancing next generation, liquid adhesion barrier medical devices to prevent surgical adhesions. Surgical adhesions are internal scars comprised of fibrous bands that form inside the body, between tissues, after common surgeries. Surgical adhesions can cause serious complications including chronic pain, infertility, bowel obstruction and immobility. ARC’s lead devices are in clinical development for the prevention of surgical adhesions and include IPCOAT™ for gynecologic and abdominal surgeries and JOCOAT™ for orthopedic (knee and shoulder) surgeries.Media Inquiries:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.