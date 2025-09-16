Aviation Innovator Diatom Capital Appoints Leslie O’Hara as VP of HR

Diatom Capital's new Vice President of Human Resources, Leslie O'Hara

Seasoned HR executive brings 30+ years of leadership across automotive, transportation, and consumer industries to strengthen talent and integration strategy.

We are excited to see the impact of Leslie's leadership across the Diatom family as we continue to purposefully invest in the legacies of individuals and the businesses they’ve built.” — Burt Mattice, President, Diatom Capital and Diatom Aviation

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Diatom Capital, a leading innovator in the aerospace industry, and its affiliates, today announced the appointment of Leslie O’Hara as vice president of human resources (HR). With more than 30 years of HR leadership across the automotive, transportation, and consumer products industries, O’Hara will oversee Diatom Capital’s HR functions and processes — from strategic recruitment, talent management, employee benefits, and employee engagement to supporting business integrations and acquisitions.Most recently, O’Hara guided HR and total reward and labor strategy for multi-billion-dollar Greenfield investments, including the LH Battery/Honda-LG joint venture in Jeffersonville, Ohio, and Semcorp Manufacturing in Sidney, Ohio. She has held a variety of roles leading large-scale business integrations, startups, and newly acquired operations.“Diatom Capital is pleased to welcome Leslie and have her innovative HR leadership and insights added to the team. With her deep industry experience and broad skillset, especially from supporting global ventures with regional approaches, we look forward to Leslie’s immediate and long-term impact with the Diatom family of companies,” said Burt Mattice, president and co-founder, Diatom Capital. “Leslie shares our unwavering commitment to people. We are excited to see the impact of her leadership across the Diatom family as we continue to purposefully invest in the legacies of individuals and the businesses they’ve built.”O’Hara holds a Senior Professional in Human Resourcescertification from the HR Certification Instituteand earned her bachelor’s degree in business with a focus in human resources from the Farmer School of Business at Miami University of Ohio. She is a mission volunteer for the Impact Guatemala Team and serves on the board of directors for wildlife preservation Ashton Biodiversity.###

