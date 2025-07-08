Diatom Capital Acquires Midwest Aero Support, Expanding Capabilities and Global Reach

Diatom Capital acquires Midwest Aero Support

Uniting Trusted Brands to Advance Global Aerospace Repair and Support Services

Through this acquisition, Diatom Capital and Diatom Aviation are proud to amplify Midwest Aero Support's foundation, not replace it.” — Burt Mattice, President, Diatom Capital and Diatom Aviation

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Diatom Capital, a private investment firm focused on accelerating growth and acquiring founder-led businesses in the aerospace and defense sectors, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Midwest Aero Support (MAS), a leading provider of aircraft component repair and overhaul solutions.This strategic acquisition expands Diatom Capital’s portfolio in aerospace, which includes Diatom Aviation , a recognized leader in the design, maintenance, and repair of air-cargo containers (ULDs, or Unit Load Devices) and Ground Support Equipment (GSE).MAS has deep technical expertise and a 36-year track record of excellence in quality, service, and reliability repairing aircraft structures, pneumatics, and interior components. Together, Diatom Aviation and MAS offer powerful capabilities in maintenance, manufacturing, and operational excellence across both commercial and defense aerospace markets.“This acquisition marks an exciting new chapter for both companies,” said Burt Mattice, President of Diatom Capital and Diatom Aviation. “Midwest Aero Support has built an incredible legacy over the past three and a half decades, and we’re proud to amplify that foundation, not replace it. Our goal is to invest in Midwest’s employees, accelerate growth, and bring greater operational efficiency to the aviation aftermarket.”Diatom Capital’s investment philosophy is centered on respect for legacy. Rather than reshaping a company’s identity, Diatom seeks to honor what founders have built, partnering with founders and leadership teams to unlock sustainable, long-term growth while honoring the culture and values that made the business successful.The integration of MAS will follow Diatom’s Aviation Simplified™ framework, designed to move with speed and purpose through every stage of acquisition, from diligence through integration, ensuring continuity for customers, suppliers, and employees while enabling scalable growth.MAS will continue to operate from its facility near Rockford, Illinois, under its existing brand, while now benefiting from Diatom Capital’s global infrastructure, capital investment, and strategic support.“Joining Diatom represents a tremendous opportunity for our team and our customers,” said Brent Johnson, Founder of Midwest Aero Support. “We’ve built MAS on a foundation of quality, craftsmanship, and customer trust. With Diatom Capital’s support, we’re excited to take that to the next level—expanding our reach, investing in our people, and continuing to deliver the personalized service that’s defined us since day one.” The transaction was finalized on June 30, 2025.About Midwest Aero Support Midwest Aero Support is an FAA, EASA, and CAA-certified repair station specializing in the overhaul and repair of aircraft structures and components. MAS is also AS9100D-certified for the manufacture of electrical, electronic, and molded interior seat components. For 36 years, MAS has been known for its high-quality craftsmanship, quick turnaround times, and exceptional customer service.About Diatom Capital Diatom Capital is a private investment firm dedicated to accelerating growth and acquiring founder-led businesses in the aerospace and defense industries. Through its Aviation Simplified™ approach, Diatom invests in and scales aviation manufacturing and service providers—unlocking operational efficiencies and delivering long-term value for all stakeholders.For more information, please visit diatomaviation.com.

