Artizan Joyeria Launches $2,500 Fall Jewelry Giveaway

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artizan Joyeria , the Miami-based jewelry brand known for its fashion-forward and accessible designs, today announced the launch of its Fall Jewelry Giveaway . The sweepstakes will award five winners, each receiving a $500 credit toward Artizan Joyeria jewelry.The giveaway opens September 16 at 9:00 AM ET and closes September 30 at 3:00 AM ET. Winners will be selected at random on or around September 30, 2025.Known for its signature mixed metals look, layered sets, and bold stacks, Artizan Joyeria has built a reputation for creating jewelry that feels both expressive and versatile. The brand’s approach allows wearers to curate looks that are personal, modern, and constantly evolving—pieces designed to be combined, reimagined, and worn as a statement of individuality.“This initiative is about thanking our community as we enter a new season,” said Keren Yoshua, Founder and Creative Director of Artizan Joyeria. “Jewelry has always been our way of inspiring confidence, and this giveaway allows us to share that with even more people this fall.”Sweepstakes Information• Prizes: Five winners will each receive $500 in Artizan Joyeria jewelry• Entry Period: September 16, 2025 (9:00 AM ET) – September 30, 2025 (3:00 AM ET)• Eligibility: Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S./D.C., age 18+• Entry Requirement: Participants must complete the entry form at artizanjoyeria.com and opt in to receive brand communications• Selection: Random drawing on or around September 30, 2025• No purchase necessary to enter or win. A purchase will not increase chances of winning. Void where prohibited.About Artizan JoyeriaFounded in Miami in 2008 by designer Keren Yoshua, Artizan Joyeria has redefined modern jewelry with a bold mix of edge and elegance. The brand is recognized for its commitment to accessible luxury, empowering individuality, and challenging convention. Artizan Joyeria continues to connect with its global community through collections that balance high-fashion design with everyday wearability and accessible pricing.

