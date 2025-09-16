HOUSEJET SURPASSES 12,000 PARTNERS AT THE NATIONAL LEVEL, ESTABLISHES COLLABORATION IN ALL 50 STATES

Leading real estate marketplace technology company rapidly expands its presence with over 12,000 partnerships nationwide.

This is all due to the amazing team we have at HouseJet, along with all twelve thousand agents that we have been fortunate enough to come together, forming amazing partnerships.” — Mike Oddo, HouseJet CEO

SPRINGFIELD, MO, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HouseJet has officially surpassed 12,000 partners nationwide, firmly establishing the real estate tech company’s presence in all fifty states. The milestone demonstrates HouseJet’s rapid growth and solidifies its position as the highest-rated national real estate marketplace portal, making the company a leader in the industry.“Crossing 12,000 partners marks an incredible chapter in HouseJet’s story, but we’re just getting started. This growing network represents the future of real estate services—one built on collaboration, technology, and shared success. We’re proud of how far we’ve come and energized by the opportunities ahead. This is all due to the amazing team we have at HouseJet, along with all twelve thousand agents that we have been fortunate enough to come together, forming amazing partnerships,” Mike Oddo, CEO of HouseJet, said about this historic moment for the company.This milestone demonstrates HouseJet’s commitment to transforming the real estate tech industry by putting agents first. The broad adoption of the platform in all fifty states exemplifies the trust from partners nationwide. HouseJet’s referral-based partnership model provides agent partners with a powerful alternative to traditional real estate portals and the tools, resources, and support needed to thrive in an increasingly competitive marketplace. By building strong relationships at the local and national levels, HouseJet continues to secure its position as an industry leader.In addition to achieving nationwide reach with over 12,000 partners, HouseJet is committed to continually innovating its real estate industry technology solutions. These efforts ensure that the company not only delivers consistent value to its partners but also continually challenges competitors to enhance the entire industry. HouseJet is dedicated to driving innovation and delivering software solutions that support long-term success.####About HouseJet: HouseJet is a real estate marketplace software company serving home buyers and sellers across the United States. Founded in 2013, the Missouri-based software company works directly with the top agents across every market to make sure potential homebuyers and sellers get the best advice available. HouseJet partners with local area experts to provide the best leads possible. By putting people over profits, HouseJet empowers clients to explore every option, ask every question, and make the decision that’s right for them. Their mission to unify real estate expertise from companies, agents, and locals gives customers unmatched local insight, making the buying and selling process clear and concise. HouseJet is the first real estate portal uniting all companies and agents for the ultimate home buying and selling experience. For more information, visit housejet.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.