G-Med Launches “G-Med Beyond"- Retargeting Physicians Across Channels

LONDON, ISRAEL, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- G-Med , the world’s largest peer-to-peer physicians-only digital platform, announced today the launch of "G-Med Beyond" Retargeting, a new solution designed to help healthcare brands retarget verified physicians across social media and external platforms."G-Med Beyond" Retargeting enables partners to extend their campaigns beyond the G-Med environment, ensuring they continue to retarget the same opted-in, triple-verified physician audience within the engaged platform with consistent and impactful messaging across channels. This approach creates a seamless omnichannel journey, where physicians encounter the same brand presence inside and outside of G-Med’s trusted platform.“With G-Med Beyond Retargeting, clients can stay connected with physicians wherever they are, reinforcing brand visibility and building a true omnichannel experience,” said Ilan Ben Ezri, CEO & Cou-Founder at G-Med. “This innovation ensures every campaign benefits from smarter retargeting and maximized engagement opportunities.”The new solution integrates directly with unbranded display banner campaigns in standard IAB formats, allowing companies to expand their message without losing targeting precision. By leveraging retargeting, healthcare brands can strengthen awareness and relevance among physicians while maintaining the high level of trust and verification that G-Med is known for.To mark the launch, G-Med is offering this solution as an added bonus for all campaigns within the G-Med platform."G-Med Beyond" Retargeting reflects the company’s commitment to innovation, providing healthcare brands with a powerful way to amplify reach and effectiveness through precise, data-driven retargeting of physicians worldwide.

