G-Med Strengthens Sustainability Commitment with ESG Policy Update and New White Paper

Greener Healthcare: Physician Perspectives on Sustainability in Healthcare.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- G-Med, the largest global physician-only community, has taken a significant step towards advancing sustainability in healthcare. The company has updated its ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) policy to emphasize waste reduction, resource conservation, and diversity and inclusion. Furthermore, G-Med has released a new white paper, Physician Perspectives on Sustainability in Healthcare, offering peer-driven insights into sustainable practices within healthcare, particularly in operating rooms."Sustainability is no longer an option but a necessity," said Ilan Ben Ezri, CEO of G-Med. "We are committed to driving positive environmental change, not only within our community but throughout the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries. The peer-to-peer engagement from our global community of physicians, showcased in our recent white paper on sustainability, demonstrates a collective responsibility and active debates on how to adopt eco-friendly practices and reduce healthcare’s environmental impact."The white paper, based on engaging discussions among G-Med’s global physician community, addresses critical topics such as the environmental cost of disposable versus reusable gowns, resource conservation, and innovative green initiatives in hospitals. With many physicians supporting sustainability, the report highlights successful efforts in reducing medical waste, conserving water, and capturing waste anesthetic gases.G-Med's updated ESG policy reaffirms its dedication to sustainability by promoting greener operations, reducing waste, and advancing diversity and inclusion across the healthcare ecosystem. The company is committed to fostering a more inclusive environment by supporting underrepresented groups within healthcare, ensuring that diverse voices are part of the sustainability conversation.For more details and to download the white paper, visit G-Med ESG.

