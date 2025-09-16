FAMIS Strengthens Industry-leading Quality with Guffey Systems Partnership

FAMIS announce partnership with Guffey Systems, a manufacturer of durable manual-rail finishing systems designed to speed and streamline the finishing process.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FAMIS is proud to announce a new partnership with Guffey Systems, a manufacturer of high-quality, durable manual-rail finishing systems designed to speed and streamline the finishing process.

“We are pleased to announce our partnership with Guffey Systems to better meet our customers' needs,” said Oscar Hernandez, FAMIS Director of Liquid Coatings and Finishing Systems. “By combining our expertise with Guffey Systems, we will broaden our portfolio, shorten lead times, and enhance technical support.”

Hernandez also emphasized FAMIS and Guffey Systems mutual dedication to enhancing value for clients through continuous improvement. “Together, we’re committed to delivering integrated, high-quality, and more sustainable solutions that create measurable value for our clients.”

About FAMIS, a PSE Group Company

FAMIS, a PSE Group Company is the leading distributor and manufacturer of industrial chemicals, coatings and engineered finishing solutions throughout the Southeastern U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America. With over 55 years of experience within the industrial chemicals and finishes trade, FAMIS is driven by an unmatched commitment to service excellence and work with the industry’s most trusted partners. For more information, visit FAMISinc.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

About Guffey Systems

Guffey Systems products are proudly manufactured in the USA with the highest quality durable materials and have been designed as industrial-quality equipment ready for years of trouble-free service. The systems are assembled and shipped from the Guffey Systems facility in Seymour, Tennessee. Guffey Systems maintains a full inventory and are able to quickly respond and meet the needs of their customers. For more information, visit guffeysystems.com.

