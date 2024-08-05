Painters Supply and Equipment Co. Launches New Parent Brand, PSE Group

TAYLOR, MI, USA, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michigan based Painters Supply & Equipment Co. (PSE), a leading automotive and specialty coatings distributor with a growing portfolio of 12 brands, today announces its new parent brand identity as PSE Group. This new parent brand is positioned to centralize the company and reinforce the entire organization’s commitment to being the best coatings distributor and solutions provider in the United States.

“With our rapid growth into new segments, we made the decision that it was time to develop a more all-encompassing corporate brand identity. PSE Group now represents our comprehensive coatings and associated products expertise and serviceability across a multitude of industry segments and regions throughout the United States,” said Patrick Mayette, president and CEO of PSE Group.

For over 70 years, PSE Group has been leading the industry in coating solutions. With a rich history rooted in the automotive industry, the business strategically evolved into other segments of aerospace, marine, military, industrial, commercial, and wood. PSE Group’s family of companies now encompasses 600+ employees, 75+ locations and over 10,000 customers throughout the United States. The company's vision is to continuously improve processes, product offerings, and customer support programs to ensure the long-term success of all stakeholders.

PSE Group remains in expansion mode, seeking strategic partnerships with leading coatings distribution businesses in growing markets throughout the United States. Each company brought into the group is carefully vetted and must share a commitment to exceptional service and distribution best practices. PSE Group seeks partnerships with companies that offer a premium range of products, experienced sales and operational teams, prioritize solution-oriented thinking, and are committed to delivering a superior customer experience.

About PSE Group

Founded in 1952 and headquartered in Taylor, MI, PSE Group has grown to 70+ branch locations and four distribution centers across Michigan, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Virginia. PSE Group serves over 10,000 customers in the automotive refinish and specialty coatings segments, including aerospace, commercial, industrial, marine, military and wood.