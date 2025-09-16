We cannot let violence be used as a pretext for more violence. We must reject the rhetoric of vengeance, and instead focus on words and acts of healing.” — Governor Josh Shapiro

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro Calls for Unity and Actions Guided by Moral Clarity at the 2025 Eradicate Hate Global Summit

More than 1,330 survivors, students, experts, practitioners come together to take a stand against hate-fueled violence.

PITTSBURGH – Today, Pennsylvania Democratic Governor Josh Shapiro called on the country to speak and act with moral clarity in the face of rising hate and political violence seen across the country during his keynote address at the 5th annual Eradicate Hate Global Summit. Governor Shapiro was introduced by former Pennsylvania Republican Governor Tom Corbett in a demonstration of bipartisanship – the two governors also came together earlier this year in a united front against hate-fueled violence after the Governor’s Residence was attacked.

“Leaders have a responsibility to speak and act with moral clarity – and as I have made clear time and time again, this type of violence has no place in our society, regardless of what motivates it, who pulls the trigger, who throws the Molotov cocktail, or who wields the weapon,” said Governor Josh Shapiro. “It doesn’t matter if it’s coming from one side or the other, directed at one party or another, or one person or another. It is all wrong – and it makes us all less safe. During moments like these, we must be clear and unequivocal and call out all forms of political violence as wrong.”

“Preventing hate-fueled violence is not a partisan issue, but one that requires all of us working together,” said former Pennsylvania Governor Tom Corbett. “Events such as the Eradicate Hate Global Summit show that there is a real desire to forge lasting change. Progress is possible if we come together and act.”

The Eradicate Hate Global Summit (EHGS) began in response to the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh in 2018, the deadliest antisemitic attack in American history. By turning tragedy into purpose, the EHGS works to bring people together to move from dialogue to action. Eradicate Hate has also transitioned from an annual Global Summit to a nonprofit providing year-round programming to reach new communities and equip them with the knowledge and tools to confront and prevent violence.

“We can meet this moment,” said Brette Steele, president of Eradicate Hate. “Hate-fueled violence is preventable. We see it every day – these programs work and we know they save lives. But it will take commitment, collaboration, and creativity to move from ideas to impact. That is what this Global Summit is all about.”

During this year’s three-day Global Summit, Eradicate Hate has:

Announced a collaboration with the Counter Extremism Project (CEP) on the Auschwitz Research Center on Hate, Extremism and Radicalization (ARCHER), a conversion of the former residence of the concentration camp’s commandant to a leading center in combatting extremism and radicalization to violence. ARCHER honors the memory of victims of extremism while taking action to prevent the radicalization of future generations and ensure that “never again” is not only words, but action. As part of this collaboration, Eradicate Hate will contribute to the site a directory of resources that will enable visitors to engage and activate against hate-fueled violence.

Brought together more than 435 students and educators from 35 schools across Southwestern Pennsylvania and beyond on September 15 at the Eradicate Hate Student Summit. The Student Summit empowers students to prevent hate in their schools and communities by connecting them with survivors of hate-fueled violence, providing access to youth-serving organizations, and inspiring student-led projects. Participating schools received $1,000 from the Grable Foundation and the Benedum Foundation to design and deliver impactful programming on their campuses throughout the year.

Released the UP End Hate National Findings Report, which assessed an Eradicate Hate pilot program, run in partnership with Community Matters, The Reilly Group, and Moonshot, that provided youth ages 12-22 with tools and resources to act as upstanders and prevent hate-fueled violence. After participating in UP End Hate programming, two students from the 10 initial pilot schools reported weapons on campus, potentially averting school shootings.

Will host an announcement of a new immersive, Meta Quest version of Luc Bernard’s game “The Light in the Darkness,” which tells a moving story of a fictional family of Polish Jews caught up in the Holocaust in France. Bernard also announced a new Anne Frank TikTok account, which will transform the way Holocaust education is conducted on the platform.

Will present the Eradicate Hate Bridge Builder Award – which recognizes distinctive contributions towards preventing and reducing hate-fueled violence – on Sept. 17 to Dr. Ghayda Hassan, a clinical psychologist and Director of the Canadian Practitioners Network for the Prevention of Extremist Violence (CPN-PREV). Dr. Hassan has educated practitioners around the world and supports interventions both online and offline.

The Global Summit includes more than 191 speakers, 47 sessions, and 14 working groups over three days from September 15 – 17. Media can register for complimentary in-person access or via livestream with the code MEDIA25. You can visit our newly launched organization website, learn more about the Summit on our event website, and follow and connect with Eradicate Hate on X, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Eradicate Hate believes that no matter who you are, we all have a role in preventing hate-fueled violence. Rooted in the aftermath of the deadliest antisemitic shooting in the U.S., the organization has grown from an annual Global Summit to a nonprofit providing comprehensive, year-round programs all working toward one common goal – to find practical solutions to prevent hate-fueled violence. Because together we can make our communities safer for all. Learn more at www.eradicatehate.org or in the latest Eradicate Hate Impact Report and check out the new Reach Out Resource Hub, a first-of-its-kind national resource for those impacted by hate-fueled violence, that was recently launched by Eradicate Hate.

