Governors Shapiro and Corbett To Join Experts, Survivors & Activists at 5th Eradicate Hate Global Summit in Pittsburgh

Summit to take place Sept. 15-17, 2025 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pennsylvania’s Democratic Governor Josh Shapiro, a target of political violence, will deliver a keynote address, introduced by the state’s former Republican Governor Tom Corbett, at the 5th annual Eradicate Hate Global Summit at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania from September 15-17, 2025. With hate-fueled violence on the rise, the Summit comes at a critical time.

WHO: Eradicate Hate

WHAT: 2025 Eradicate Hate Global Summit

WHEN: Monday, September 15 - Wednesday, September 17, 2025

WHERE: David L. Lawrence Convention Center

1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd

Pittsburgh, PA 15222

RSVP: Media can register for complimentary in-person access or via livestream with the code MEDIA25

Rooted in the aftermath of the deadliest antisemitic shooting in the United States at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, the Eradicate Hate Global Summit is the largest gathering of its kind, bringing together the world’s top minds to build relationships and solutions to prevent all forms of

hate-fueled violence.

Each day will feature comprehensive programming around key themes. Highlights include:

Day 1 (September 15) Resilience: Counter Extremism Project and Eradicate Hate announcement on Auschwitz Research Center on Hate, Extremism and Radicalization (ARCHER), and a session with survivors of hate-fueled violence, “Human Stories of Hate and Resilience.”

Day 2 (September 16) Levels of Intervention: Governor Shapiro to keynote at 11:10 am ET, introduced by Governor Corbett, plus Lonnie Ali and Daniel Lubetzky, “Fighting Hate with Humanity,” keynote; plus “Building a Statewide Approach to Preventing Hate;” “Tech in Action” with Luc Bernard, Dr. Lauren Bairnsfather and Marcus Howard; “Al and the Evolving Threat of Violent Extremism,” with Dr. Nagham El Karhili, Lilian Vincente, Matt Kriner, and Dr. Barry Kerzin; and a panel on 764, a rising, global violent extremist group.

Day 3 (September 17) Impactful Partnerships: Eradicate Hate Bridge Builder Award presented to Dr. Ghayda Hassan; keynote by Irwin Cotler, Nobel Peace Prize nominee, former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, and Founder and Chair of the Raoul Wallenberg Centre for Human Rights.

Also on Monday, Sept. 15, the annual Eradicate Hate Student Summit will be held concurrently with the Global Summit. This one-day event will bring together more than 350 high school students and educators to raise awareness about hate-fueled violence and foster action through peer-to-peer presentations, interactive workshops, film viewings, and interactions with survivors.

Tony McAleer, a former white supremacist leader turned activist; Aaron Stark, a near school shooter who pulled back from violence; William Braniff, former Director of the Center for Prevention Programs and Partnerships at DHS and current Executive Director of the Polarization and Extremism Research and Innovation Lab (PERIL); Scott Payne, retired FBI special agent; David Goldman, chair of the Fellowships at Auschwitz, and Summit leaders Brette Steele, Laura Ellsworth, and Mark Nordenberg are also featured in the programming. The full agenda for the Global Summit is available on the website.

Eradicate Hate believes that no matter who you are, we all have a role in preventing hate-fueled violence. Rooted in the aftermath of the deadliest antisemitic shooting in the U.S., the organization has grown from an annual Global Summit to a nonprofit providing comprehensive, year-round programs all working toward one common goal – to find practical solutions to prevent hate-fueled violence. Because together we can make our communities safer for all. Learn more at https://eradicatehatesummit.org/ or in the latest Eradicate Hate Impact Report at https://bit.ly/3VaUD38 and check out the new Reach Out Resource Hub, a first-of-its-kind national resource for those impacted by hate-fueled violence, that was recently launched by Eradicate Hate.

