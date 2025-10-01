New Sustainable Luxury Stay KONJAKUSO Osaka Tempozan “KOMESHOU UOSHOU” Opens Near Expo 2025 & USJ

OSAKA, JAPAN, October 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- History Meets Innovation

Maguchi Group, a comprehensive logistics company with 125 years of history (Headquarters: Osaka, COO: Takashi Fukuroi), together with Funbound Inc. (Headquarters: Shiga, CEO: Okado Takudo), which operates the luxury stay brand Konjakuso by renovating vacant houses and buildings, has opened a new sustainable Luxury vacation rental Japan “KONJAKUSO Osaka Tempozan “KOMESHOU UOSHOU”

Konjakuso is a unique group accommodation in Japan, offering the ideal family-friendly vacation rental accommodation in Osaka. Perfect for a large group stay in Osaka and friends and family gatherings, this Instagrammable Japanese stay is the best place to stay in Kansai area for families. Conveniently located within walking distance to the train Osakako station, it provides easy access to Universal Studios Japan and the Osaka Aquarium.

The Legacy of Maguchi Group

For 125 years, Maguchi Group has grown alongside Osaka Port as a leading logistics company. Historically, Osaka was known as “Japan’s Kitchen,” where goods from across the nation were gathered and redistributed. The expertise cultivated in this commercial hub continues to shape Maguchi’s diverse modern businesses.

After World War II, Maguchi contributed to port reconstruction and established Japan’s first in-house vocational training school in the logistics industry, underscoring its commitment to human resource development. In recent years, the company has expanded beyond logistics into construction, healthcare, and nursing care. The opening of KONJAKUSO Osaka Tempozan marks another action in its journey of innovation.

Preserving Heritage for the Future

Maguchi Group upholds the vision of creating “a society where everyone can pursue well-being,” practicing sustainable management in its daily operations. This philosophy resonates with the mission of the KONJAKUSO brand: to revive historic buildings as luxury accommodations, preserving cultural heritage while adding new value.

Through initiatives such as waste reduction, energy efficiency, and local resource utilization, Konjakuso not only enhances tourism but also contributes to cultural preservation, regional economic circulation, and a sustainable future.

Comfort and Features

Accommodates up to 12 guests (3 bedrooms / 101㎡ / full-floor rental)

Fully equipped kitchen, washer/dryer

Bathrooms designed to reflect Japanese culture and aesthetics

Furnished for both short stays and extended visits

Prime Location

5-minute walk from Osaka Metro Osakako Station

8 minutes by train (2 stops) to Expo 2025 venue (Yumeshima Station)

Short travel time to Universal Studios Japan by car or train

Walking distance to Osaka Aquarium Kaiyukan and Tempozan Marketplace

Future Expansion

Currently, Konjakuso operates 16 properties in Osaka and 1 in Nara. The brand has received the Best of Minpaku Grand Prize, Japan’s largest competition for private accommodations, and is planning nationwide expansion including Tokyo.

Property Information

Name: KONJAKUSO Osaka Tempozan “KOMESHOU UOSHOU”

Address: 4-4-6 Chikko, Minato-ku, Osaka City

Capacity: Up to 12 guests

Website: http://konjakuso.jp/

Tel: +81-6-4301-7792

Email: konjakuso@funbound.co.jp

Operator: Funbound Inc. (https://funbound.co.jp)

Partner: Maguchi Group (https://www.maguchi.co.jp)

