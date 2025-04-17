1100-year-old World Heritage Site “Kasugayama Primeval Forest” and staying at great view of the Japanese garden.

1100-year-old World Heritage Site “Kasugayama Primeval Forest”and great Japanese garden

In recent years, an experience of unique travel exploring hidden gems in Nara have been attracting increasing attention.

NARASHI, NARA, JAPAN, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nara offers a distinctive atmosphere where historical heritage and nature coexist harmoniously. Visitors are drawn to its old capital charm, traditional culture of living with deers, and historical townscapes and architecture.

Among the various attractions, hiking in the Kasugayama Primeval Forest, which is in a list of UNESCO World Heritage, has become particularly popular among international tourists.

A lot of travelers decide to extend stays to fully enjoy this area. In addition, convenient location allows you to get here from Kyoto and Osaka and it makes Nara an easily reachable destination for foreign visitors as well.

【Walking through the Kasugayama Primeval Forest – A UNESCO World Heritage Site】

The Kasugayama Primeval Forest beautifully balances between Nara's history and nature.

As a sacred mountain of Kasuga Taisha Shrine, tree felling has been prohibited here for over 1,000 years. This has preserved a rare evergreen broadleaf forest right on the edge of the city.

Despite being close to urban areas, it offers a tranquil, primeval atmosphere. Hiking trails, suitable for all levels from beginners to experienced hikers, are well-maintained throughout all the forest.

Here are three recommended hiking courses, selected from by the Nara City Tourism Association:

① Tokai Nature Trail Course (Approx. 0.3km)

Perfect for those who want to enjoy a short walk and immerse in the beauty of nature. You may even spot squirrels or deer.

② Jigokudani Stone Buddha Course (Approx. 1.3km)

A historically rich route within Kasugayama, this trail features the Jigokudani Stone Buddha, a quiet Buddhist figure carved into rock that dates back to the Heian period.

③ Uguisu Waterfall Course (Approx. 1.8km)

This path leads deep into the primeval forest, ending at the Uguisu Waterfall, which is approximately 10 meters tall.

A slightly adventurous route that refreshes both body and soul.

To fully enjoy a hike in the Kasugayama Primeval Forest, we recommend staying at an accommodation with easy access to this area.

Luxury private lodging "KONJAKUSO Nara Naramachi MUSHIBUROYA Sauna Villa", located in the heart of Nara’s historic townscape, offers a truly unique stay. Guests can enjoy a traditional bath near a Japanese garden, which allows them to immerse in Japanese cultural experience.

Konjakuso recreates the bath culture of the Nara period.

The origin of Japanese bathing dates back to the 6th century, when steam bath culture arrived with Buddhism. This property features a private sauna with low sliding doors reminiscent of ancient times.

Guests can also enjoy local sake from Nara, such as Harushika, and other premium drinks which are included in the room rate.

The spacious house includes four bedrooms and eight beds, making it ideal for families and groups. Equipped with a kitchen and washing machine, it allows guests to experience Nara as if they were living there.

【Customer Feedback】

KONJAKUSO has received high praise from both domestic and international guests.

Visitors say: “It’s in a great location — you can walk to Nara Park and restaurants, ” and “It’s a unique accommodation where you can experience Japan’s traditional bath culture.”

It's especially popular among families and group travelers.

【 KONJAKUSO Nara Naramachi MUSHIBUROYA Sauna Villa 】

●Access: About 20–25 minutes on foot from Kintetsu or JR Nara Station

●Address: 17-1 Fukuchiincho, Nara City, Nara 630-8381, Japan

● Layout: Entire private 2-story house, 200 m²

●Capacity: Up to 16 guests

●Rooms: 4 bedrooms, 8 beds (6 double beds, 2 queen beds)

●Parking: Available (1 vehicle)

●Website: https://konjakuso.jp

【Access from Kintetsu Nara Station to Yumeshima (Expo Venue)】

●Total travel time: Approx. 65 minutes

●Kintetsu Nara Station → Osaka-Namba Station (Kintetsu Nara Line, Express): ~40min

●Osaka-Namba Station → Honmachi Station (Osaka Metro Midosuji Line): ~5 min

●Honmachi Station → Yumeshima Station (Osaka Metro Chuo Line): ~20 min

【"KONJAKUSO" from Osaka】

– A Luxury Accommodation Brand Expanding Nationwide Funbound Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Yasu City, Shiga Prefecture / CEO: Takudo Okado) operates the "KONJAKUSO" brand, a series of urban luxury vacation rentals created by renovating vacant houses and buildings.

【Company Overview】

Company Name: Funbound Co., Ltd.

Representative: CEO Takudo Okado

Website: https://funbound.co.jp/en/

【Contact Information】

●Phone: +816-4301-7792

● Email: konjakuso@funbound.co.jp

● Contact Person: Ueshima

