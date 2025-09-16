From Hangeul to Higher Education: Korea Welcomes the World with 'Your Future is Korea'

International students from all over the world can now enter Korea through YourFutureisKorea.com Uway Global signs exclusive partnership with Study in Asia (SG) Uway Team with Study in Asia Team

The campaign will officially launch on October 9, Hangeul Day (한글날), Korea’s national holiday commemorating the creation of the Korean alphabet by King Sejong.

Hangeul Day is about opening doors to knowledge” — Sung Yoon-Seok, CEO of Uway

SEOUL, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Uway Global , Korea’s most trusted admissions platform, and Study in Asia , the AI-powered international student recruitment platform, today announced the launch of Your Future is Korea , a global campaign and unified application gateway through YourFutureisKorea.com.The campaign will officially launch on October 9, Hangeul Day (한글날), Korea’s national holiday commemorating the creation of the Korean alphabet by King Sejong in 1443. Hangeul Day, also known as “Hangeul Proclamation Day,” celebrates Korea’s gift of literacy to its people — a deliberate invention that made knowledge, education, and opportunity accessible to all.Launching on Hangeul Day carries powerful symbolism: just as Hangeul democratized access to learning in the 15th century, Your Future is Korea aims to democratize access to Korean education for students around the globe in the 21st century.“Hangeul Day is about opening doors to knowledge,” said Sung Yoon-Seok, CEO of Uway. “By launching this campaign on October 9, we honor Korea’s legacy of accessibility in education and extend that same spirit to the world — welcoming international students and agents to connect directly with our universities.”Why this launch mattersKorea’s international student enrollments surged to 207,125 in June 2023 (a 24% increase over 2022) and the government has set a target of 300,000 foreign students by 2027 under the Study Korea 300K Project. By creating a unified application gateway and global roadshow, Your Future is Korea will accelerate progress toward this national goal and strengthen Korea’s standing as a Top-10 global study destination.Recent reforms support this momentum:Lowered financial thresholds for student visas (₩16–20M, down from US$20,000).Extended job-seeking periods for graduates (up to 3 years from 2025).Increased work allowances for international students (up to 25–35 hours weekly, plus unlimited on weekends).Expanded Global Korea Scholarships to more than 8,700 awards across STEM and non-STEM fields.What the campaign deliversUnified Gateway: YourFutureisKorea.com becomes the central hub for programs across Korean universities.Agent Fastlane: Agents joining the Your Future is Korea Network will gain direct, system-level access to admissions decisions through Uway’s platform, ensuring faster, more transparent processing.Global Roadshow (Q4 2025 – Q1 2026): A multi-market outreach campaign across Asia, MENA, and Africa, promoting Korea as a study destination to the world.A call to universities and agentsKorean Universities: Enrollment is open now. Institutions that join will be featured on YourFutureisKorea.com, included in the global roadshow, and positioned as pioneers in Korea’s global recruitment drive.Agents Worldwide: Applications are now open to join the Your Future is Korea Agent Network, unlocking fastlane admissions access to Korean universities.“On Hangeul Day, Korea once again shares its legacy with the world,” added Mr. Sung. “This time, not through an alphabet, but through education — opening pathways for global students to make Korea their future.”

