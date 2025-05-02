Study in Asia Leadership Team Leverages Prior Unicorn Startup Experience

Study in Asia Founders Sta Ana, Techapichetvanich, and Cho

Founders from Y Combinator, ApplyBoard, and ONE Championship join forces to expand educational opportunities in Asia.

I choose my bets carefully—and Study in Asia is the one I’m placing my chips on.” — Matthew Lee, Founder of SilverOak Ventures and Early Stage Investor

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, May 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Study in Asia , an educational technology platform focused on international student recruitment in Asia, announced today its continued expansion and ambitious growth plans. The company is led by a team of experienced executives who previously contributed significantly to successful global startups.Kevin Cho, a Y Combinator (YC) alumnus, brings extensive entrepreneurial experience. Y Combinator is internationally recognized as a leading startup accelerator and has been instrumental in developing numerous globally recognized companies. According to YC’s own reports, companies launched through its program represent approximately 20% of global startups reaching valuations exceeding one billion dollars since 2012.Vanessa Techapichetvanich contributes significant experience in strategic growth and global market expansion, having previously worked with ONE Championship, a globally recognized sports entertainment organization valued at over one billion dollars. Her previous role involved substantial international growth initiatives, positioning her well for Study in Asia’s objectives.Rodel Sta Ana, CEO of Study in Asia, previously held a strategic leadership role at ApplyBoard , an education technology firm recognized internationally for its successful growth trajectory in the global student recruitment sector. Under Sta Ana's leadership, ApplyBoard notably expanded across Asian markets.Early-stage investor Matthew Lee, who previously invested in ApplyBoard, commented, "I choose my bets carefully—and Study in Asia is the one I’m placing my chips on", reflecting investor interest and support for the company's expansion strategy.Currently, Study in Asia collaborates with over 100 educational institutions offering more than 1,000 academic programs across eight Asian destinations. Additionally, it has established partnerships with over 100 territory representatives globally, expanding the company's international reach.Study in Asia has also introduced technology-driven solutions designed to streamline student recruitment and enrollment processes. These solutions include CareerBuilder, which supports student-program matching; an AI-powered study plan generator; and an AI-assisted visa preparation tool. All tools are available through the Study in Asia University digital platform.The shifting dynamics within international education recruitment, partly influenced by immigration policy adjustments in traditional markets like the United States, have led many students to seek educational opportunities within Asia, contributing to the growing relevance of Study in Asia’s services.

