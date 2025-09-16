InnoDez Engineering Leads Critical Fire Rebuild Engineering Projects Along Malibu and Pacific Palisades

InnoDez Logo InnoDez Helen Kottle Memorial Building Renovation Bethune Cookman InnoDez 15 Story Tower Phoenix AZ Building MEP Engineering

InnoDez to rebuild 10 fire-damaged Malibu PCH homes with fast, coordinated MEP and structural design meeting Title 24 and boosting resilience.

At InnoDez, we are more than engineers and designers – we are problem solvers at heart.” — InnoDez CEO

CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- InnoDez Engineering , a premier MEP (Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing) and Structural Design and Engineering firm, proudly announces its pivotal role in leading the rebuilding of 10 fire-damaged homes along the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, California. With a strong presence across multiple cities, including its California offices in Los Angeles and San Francisco, InnoDez continues to set standards for technical excellence, code compliance, and rapid project delivery in the post-wildfire recovery era.Building Confidence and Resilience in Fire-Affected CommunitiesCalifornia’s wildfire crises have necessitated swift yet highly skilled rebuilding efforts to restore homes, infrastructure, and community trust. InnoDez’s California team stands at the forefront of this challenge, bringing a comprehensive engineering approach that safeguards residents’ safety, improves energy efficiency, and satisfies stringent local codes, including Title-24 energy compliance requirements. At the heart of this work are 10 high-profile fire rebuild projects along one of California’s most iconic but vulnerable corridors — the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu.This latest initiative builds on InnoDez’s proven track record, having successfully completed over 45 fire rebuild projects in the Malibu area prior to this effort.“Our work in Malibu is more than engineering; it’s about rebuilding lives and communities,” said a senior engineer from InnoDez’s California office. “We understand the urgency and the unique challenges posed by fire-damaged structures and local regulations. Our integrated MEP and Structural Design solutions ensure that every rebuild is not only safe and compliant but also forward-thinking and sustainable.”Expertise Across the Board: MEP and Structural ExcellenceInnoDez’s comprehensive service offering encompasses mechanical, electrical, plumbing, structural engineering, and energy calculations. This multi-disciplinary capacity enables the company to manage multiple complex projects simultaneously while maintaining rigorous quality standards.The fire rebuild projects along the Pacific Coast Highway exemplify this capability. For each single-family residence or commercial site, the InnoDez team collaborates closely with architects, contractors, and city officials throughout every phase—from initial assessment through to final approvals and build-ready documentation.For example, in the Birdview Avenue Single-Family Residence (SFR) fire rebuild project in Malibu, InnoDez was entrusted with developing MEP systems that are custom-designed for post-fire conditions. This included state-of-the-art HVAC systems featuring smart thermostats and high-efficiency air handlers designed for Malibu’s specific climate, which balances heating and cooling needs year-round.“Our HVAC designs prioritize energy efficiency and comfort,” the engineer explained, “which is essential not only for the environment but for the homeowners’ long-term utility cost savings. We also implement innovative plumbing and electrical solutions that are resilient to California’s environmental and regulatory demands.”Local Knowledge Coupled with National ExpertiseWhile InnoDez serves clients nationwide—from Dallas to Baltimore to Phoenix—its California office offers indispensable local expertise on California building codes and energy standards. This dual perspective enables the firm to innovate while adhering to exacting regional requirements.Particularly, the firm’s mastery of fire-rebuild requirements is fundamental to its success. The California Title-24 energy compliance, along with a deep understanding of disaster recovery guidelines and local permitting processes, ensures InnoDez projects sail smoothly through regulatory reviews.“Our local knowledge combined with fast, reliable delivery sets us apart,” said the project manager for the fire rebuild initiatives. “We have proven capacity to handle up to 10 simultaneous fire rebuild projects in Malibu alone, ensuring that recovery timelines are accelerated for homeowners in need.”Collaborative, Client-Centered ApproachInnoDez prides itself on a collaborative methodology that binds together all stakeholders—homeowners, architects, developers, contractors, and city officials—into a seamless project workflow.This approach helps anticipate and resolve challenges early, maintaining momentum despite the complexity of fire rebuilds, which often involve multiple coordination layers and tight timelines.“We partner closely with architects to align MEP systems with design visions, while also engaging contractors early to optimize constructability,” said an InnoDez senior structural engineer. “Our proactive communication with city officials accelerates permit approvals, which is critical in disaster recovery scenarios where time is of the essence.”Commitment to Quality and InnovationBeyond immediate project deliverables, InnoDez emphasizes developing long-term solutions that blend sustainability with functionality. Each project employs cutting-edge software tools like Revit and AutoCAD, enabling precise, energy-efficient, and code-compliant engineering designs.This commitment to innovation supports the company’s mission to provide affordable quality engineering with rapid turnaround times. On residential projects, InnoDez can deliver full MEP plans in as little as one week, a remarkable feat in the technical and regulatory environment.About InnoDezInnoDez MEP Engineering is a trusted name in MEP and Structural Engineering with a national footprint and numerous offices across the United States including California, Texas, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, and Arizona. The company has completed over 4,800 projects nationwide, emphasizing fast, responsive, and client-focused service.In California alone, InnoDez’s expertise is evident not only in fire rebuild efforts along the Pacific Coast Highway but also in a broad spectrum of commercial, residential, and industrial projects. The firm’s reputation for reliability, technical excellence, and collaborative culture makes it a preferred partner for complex engineering needs.Rebuilding Malibu TogetherAs the community of Malibu recovers from the devastating wildfires, InnoDez Engineering remains a steady partner committed to delivering safe, energy-efficient, and resilient buildings. The company invites homeowners, architects, and developers to explore its full-service capabilities that ensure every design is build-ready, code-compliant, and tailored to local needs.For project inquiries or to learn more about InnoDez’s California office and its fire rebuild expertise, please visit InnoDez.com or contact the Los Angeles office directly.

