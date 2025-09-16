Rising Costs and Record Demand Are Basis for Discussion of Possible Fee Changes for Delaware State Parks

Coastal state beaches, including Cape Henlopen, Gordons Pond, Deauville Beach, Delaware Seashore and Fenwick Island, had to close 94 times during the 2025 summer season after they reached capacity, one of the many challenges facing Delaware State Parks.DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation photo

DNREC Sets Open Houses Sept. 30 – Oct. 2

The Department of Natural Resources and Environment Control is inviting the public to consider and comment on possible changes to its entrance, annual and lifetime pass fees to help sustain Delaware State Parks. Park fees have not changed since 2015.

In 2024 alone, the award-winning system, with its 17 parks, a marina and an accredited zoo, drew 7.4 million visitors and generated $822 million in economic activity for state tourism and businesses. According to a recently published Rockport Analytics Economic Impact Highlights, trips to Delaware State Parks have increased 35% since 2015, bringing in nearly 2 million more visitors. According to the report:

• Parks contributed $64 million to the state’s tax base, enough to support 3,500 public school teachers or 900 students annually.

• Parks supported 10,700 jobs through concessionaires, business partners, business and professional services and finance and insurance.

• For every dollar spent in state parks by a visitor, there was 74 cents that remains in the state’s economy.

Parks Visitation Fees Last Raised 10 Years Ago

Despite the significant economic impact and impressive growth, the Delaware State Park system remains 65% self-funded through visitor user fees that fund day-to-day costs to operate the parks, maintain the grounds and facilities, provide visitor services such as restrooms, lifeguards, public safety and programming. Park daily entrance and annual pass fees have remained unchanged since 2015 while user-funded operating expenses have increased by 127% during the same period. DNREC is evaluating a fee increase for daily entrance, annual and lifetime passes that will enable the parks to sustain current operations and services.

“The user fees collected at Delaware State Parks help make our facilities and programs the best, earning our state the National Recreation and Park Association’s Gold Medal recognition for being the best managed state park system in the country two times in the last 10 years,” said Matthew Ritter, director of the DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation. “Unfortunately, our efforts to broaden revenue opportunities, find creative ways to reduce expenses and capitalize on the significant contributions by our Friends groups and volunteers are no longer enough to keep pace with the growth in expenditures.”

The public is invited to attend one of three open houses scheduled for September and October to meet with leaders of the DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation and provide input and feedback on a proposed fee schedule that will be shared in the public sessions.

• Tuesday, Sept. 30, 5:30 – 7 p.m. – Blue Ball Barn, Alapocas Run State Park, 1914 W Park Dr., Wilmington, Del.

• Wednesday, Oct. 1, 5:30 – 7 p.m. – Officers Club, Cape Henlopen State Park, 15099 Cape Henlopen Drive, Lewes, Del.

• Thursday, Oct. 2, 5:30 – 7 p.m. – Killens Pond Nature Center, Killens Pond State Park, 5025 Killens Pond Road, Felton, Del.

Attendees will have the opportunity to review State Park visitation, staffing cost and revenue information, ask questions of staff and provide input. There will not be a formal presentation at the open houses. The public will be encouraged to complete a survey on the proposal after attending one of the open houses, or after reviewing the fee increase materials available online after Sept. 30.

Additional information on the proposed fee changes and a public survey for comments and feedback will be available starting Sept. 30 at: destateparks.com/fee-proposal.

