Yin Mo Star Kui by Beijing Wang Mazi Technology Co., Ltd Wins Platinum in A' Kitchenware and Horeca Awards

Yin Mo Star Kui

Beijing Wang Mazi Technology Co., Ltd's innovative 4-piece knife set recognized for exceptional design and functionality by prestigious international design.

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of kitchenware design, has announced Beijing Wang Mazi Technology Co., Ltd as a winner in the Bakeware, Tableware, Drinkware and Cookware Design category for their outstanding work, "Yin Mo Star Kui." This 4-piece knife set has been awarded the Platinum A' Design Award, acknowledging its exceptional design and innovation within the kitchenware industry.Yin Mo Star Kui's recognition by the A' Kitchenware and Horeca Awards highlights its relevance to current trends and needs within the kitchenware industry. The design aligns with industry standards and practices while offering practical benefits to users through its innovative features and functionality, making it a noteworthy addition to the market.The award-winning knife set stands out for its unique combination of aesthetic pleasure and practicality. The refined forged texture enhances visual appeal, while the black and silver color scheme, combined with the classic Taotie pattern, marries antiquity with modernity. Beyond its striking appearance, Yin Mo Star Kui demonstrates a deep understanding of traditional Chinese culture and modern lifestyles, catering to the specific needs of Chinese kitchens.This prestigious recognition from the A' Kitchenware and Horeca Awards serves as motivation for Beijing Wang Mazi Technology Co., Ltd to continue striving for excellence and innovation in their future projects. The award inspires the brand to further explore and develop cutting-edge designs that meet the evolving needs of kitchenware users while maintaining their commitment to quality and functionality.Yin Mo Star Kui was designed by the talented team at Beijing Wang Mazi Technology Co., Ltd, including Wenqiang Xu, Zhuogong Ao, and Sihong Pan, who collaborated to create this exceptional 4-piece knife set.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning design at:About Beijing Wang Mazi Technology Co., LtdWang Mazi, founded in 1651 AD during the Qing Dynasty, has maintained its commitment to quality and craftsmanship for over 300 years. Renowned both domestically and internationally, the brand has been awarded the National Silver Award twice and has become a symbol of essential kitchen knives and quality life for many families. Wang Mazi has earned numerous accolades, including "China Time-Honored Brand," "National Intangible Cultural Heritage," and "China's Top Ten Most Historical and Cultural Value Brand," and is deeply loved by generations of people and valued by party and state leaders.About Platinum A' Design AwardThe Platinum A' Design Award recognizes designs that exemplify remarkable innovation and societal impact. Recipients are celebrated for their role in shaping aesthetics and trends while contributing to the advancement of art, science, design, and technology. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by a panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria. Winning designs demonstrate exceptional technical properties, artistic skill, innovation, and unique creative qualities that benefit and advance society.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized across all industries since 2008. The competition welcomes entries from talented designers, innovative agencies, forward-thinking companies, and influential entities worldwide. By participating, entrants showcase their creativity, gain global recognition, and contribute to the progression of their respective industries. The A' Design Award is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through good design, recognizing and promoting superior products and projects that positively impact the global community. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://goldenkitchenwareawards.com

