Jackery Solar Generator 5000 Plus by Shenzhen Hello Tech Energy Co., Ltd. Wins Platinum in A' Energy Industry Awards

Jackery Solar Generator 5000 Plus

Shenzhen Hello Tech Energy Jackery Solar Generator 5000 Plus Receives Prestigious Platinum A' Design Award in Energy Products, Projects and Devices Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of energy design, has announced Shenzhen Hello Tech Energy Co., Ltd. 's Jackery Solar Generator 5000 Plus as the recipient of the Platinum A' Design Award in the Energy Products, Projects and Devices DShenzhen Hello Tech Energy Co., Ltd.'s Jackery Solar Generator 5000 Plus Receives Prestigious Platinum A' Design Award in Energy Products, Projects and Devices Design Categoryesign category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the Jackery Solar Generator 5000 Plus within the energy industry and positions it as a groundbreaking and innovative design solution.The Jackery Solar Generator 5000 Plus is a highly relevant design that addresses current trends and needs within the energy industry. By leveraging solar charging and storage technology, this system provides a stable, cost-effective, and eco-friendly energy solution for households. The design aligns with industry standards and practices, offering practical benefits such as energy independence, resilience during power outages, and a reduced carbon footprint.What sets the Jackery Solar Generator 5000 Plus apart is its impressive power output and expandability. With a single unit delivering 7200W of power and the capability to reach up to 14400W when connected in parallel, this system can meet the energy demands of most households. The included solar panels, each with a charging capacity of 500W and supporting a maximum series power output of 4000W, ensure efficient and sustainable energy generation. Additionally, the system's seamless integration with a home's electrical grid through a distribution box and power panel makes it a user-friendly and practical solution.The recognition of the Jackery Solar Generator 5000 Plus by the A' Energy Products, Projects and Devices Design Award serves as a testament to Shenzhen Hello Tech Energy Co., Ltd.'s commitment to innovation and excellence. This achievement is expected to inspire future projects and drive further advancements in the field of renewable energy solutions. The award not only validates the hard work and dedication of the design team but also motivates them to continue pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the energy industry.The Jackery Solar Generator 5000 Plus was designed by a talented team of individuals, including Wei Bai, Yiqin Wang, Xiaowei Yin, Chenxi Mu, and Hanbei Chen from Shenzhen Hello Tech Energy Co., Ltd. Each team member contributed their expertise and skills to create a truly exceptional and award-winning design.Interested parties may learn more at:About Shenzhen Hello Tech Energy Co., Ltd.Shenzhen Hello Tech Energy Co., Ltd., established in 2011, is a pioneer in the field of portable energy storage solutions. Based in Shenzhen, the company has successfully created two major brands, Jackery and Geneverse, which offer innovative products for both portable and home energy storage needs. With a focus on efficient utilization of solar energy and meeting the electricity demands of consumers during emergencies, Shenzhen Hello Tech Energy Co., Ltd. has positioned itself as a leader in the industry.About Platinum A' Design AwardThe Platinum A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition that honors designs at the forefront of creativity and innovation in the Energy Products, Projects and Devices Design category. Recipients of this award are celebrated for their exceptional technical proficiency, innovative approach, and significant contributions to advancing the energy industry. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, ensuring that only the most deserving and impactful designs receive this distinguished recognition.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition that recognizes superior products and projects across all industries. Established in 2008, the award aims to promote and celebrate innovative designs that positively impact society and contribute to creating a better world. The competition welcomes entries from creative designers, agencies, companies, and entities worldwide, providing a platform to showcase their ingenuity and gain global recognition. With a rigorous evaluation process conducted by an influential jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics, the A' Design Award sets the standard for excellence in design.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

