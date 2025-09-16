SR-50 Fatal Crash

On Monday, September 15, 2025, at about 4:54 pm, a Ford F250 box truck was traveling east on SR-50 near mile marker 136. The box truck crossed over into the westbound lane, hitting an eastbound 2016 BMW K1600 motorcycle head-on. The 69-year-old male driver and 70-year-old female passenger of the motorcycle were killed upon impact. A male driver of the Ford F250 received minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital for evaluation. Speed and drowsy driving are suspected factors in the crash. One lane of SR-50 was closed for approximately 5 hours, and traffic was alternated in the one open lane.

This crash is still under investigation.