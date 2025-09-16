KAILO Launches into the UAE Market with a Soul-Nourishing Morning

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- KAILO is known as Australia’s award-winning, leading luxury wellness brand and has now officially launched into the UAE market with a wellness-focused morning that brought together media, wellness leaders, and influencers on Friday, 12 September at Achievher Studio, Umm Suqeim. Set against the breathtaking backdropof the Burj Al Arab, the event introduced the brand’s philosophy of holistic wellness while celebrating community and connection.The morning began with a thought-provoking welcome by Dr. Ozgur Dedehayir, KAILO’s Director of Innovation, who shared insights on the importance of community, innovation, and inner wellbeing in today’s fast-paced world. This was followed by a deeply restorative meditation and sound bath led by Alexandra Venison, designed to help attendees recharge and reconnect. KAILO recently launched their plant-based protein blends in two delicious flavours - vanilla chai and mango - all guests were treated to KAILO’s signature smoothies to close the morning, along with a thoughtfully curated goodie bag. While the event marked KAILO’s official launch into themarket, the brand’s much-loved products have already been available in the UAE for four months at all Grandiose supermarkets.In addition, the event featured Heveya cloud mats, enhancing the immersive experience for attendees and underlining KAILO’s commitment to holistic wellness solutions. Speaking at the event, Dr. Ozgur Dedehayir shared: “At KAILO, we believe in creating moments that remind us of the power of slowing down, connecting deeply, and nourishing ourselves from the inside out. This launch was more than an introduction, it was a celebration of wellness, community, and the next chapter of KAILO’s journey in the UAE.” The event concluded on a high note, leaving attendees inspired, grounded and excited for the future of KAILO in the region.For more information about KAILO’s wellness products, follow @kailo_aus or visit www.kailo.com.au . With more exciting products to be launched by the end of the year, the journey to holistic wellness with KAILO has only just begun.PR Contact:Gemma L’AppannaFounder and CEO, L’Atelier ConsultingEmail: gemma@latelierco.comPhone: +971 555163914About KAILOAt KAILO, wellness is a lifestyle, not just a goal. We a're committed to providing you with expert knowledge and premium superblends designed to support longevity and elevate your well-being. Whether you’re seeking inner harmony or glowing vitality, KAILO Nutrition makes wellness simple, accessible, and empowering - helping you thrive effortlessly and with confidence.KAILO began as a luxury wellness brand in the heart of Brisbane, Australia, with a vision to elevate health and wellbeing through premium, holistic products. With a deep commitment to cutting-edge wellness solutions, KAILO has expanded beyond its roots to offer transformative wellness products, training programs and events, providing individuals with the tools to achieve their best health from the inside out."Wellness is about creating sustainable habits that fit into your life, empowering you to thrive on your own journey" Kristy Morris, Founder & CEO of KAILO.

