Correctional Services hosts Parole Review Summit, 22 to 23 Sept

A National Parole Review Summit, scheduled for 22–23 September 2025 at Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Facility, is set to mark a turning point for South Africa’s criminal justice system.

The parole system has long been a subject of intense national debate. Many South Africans believe it leans too heavily towards offenders, often overlooking the needs and voices of victims. The Department of Correctional Services has consistently applied the provisions of the Correctional Services Act 111 of 1998, but the rising public disquiet could not be ignored. It became imperative to embark on a comprehensive review process, ensuring that the parole regime reflects the values, expectations, and concerns of the nation.

This process has taken time by design. Careful and inclusive engagement was essential to ensure that this phase is representative, holistic, and forward-looking. The system must allow citizens to say with confidence: “We are collectively reshaping the future of corrections.” Parole, at its core, is a test of whether rehabilitation has taken root and whether reintegration into society can be achieved safely and sustainably.

When parolees reoffend, it is not only the victims who suffer once again, but it is also a deep wound for the Department of Correctional Services and society at large. Reoffending undermines the State’s investment in rehabilitation programmes designed to transform lives. It also erodes public trust in the justice system.

The Summit will take place during Corrections Week, which focuses on the Department’s role in rehabilitation and community reintegration of offenders. It aims to provide a national platform for dialogue, bringing together experts, practitioners, policymakers, and community representatives to examine the successes, challenges, and gaps in the current parole system. It will also explore strategies to strengthen reintegration while addressing the pressing public concerns that fuel mistrust and fear.

Reducing reoffending remains a core objective of criminal justice systems worldwide. It is key to reducing victimisation, enhancing community safety, and lowering the financial burden of crime. Chronic reoffending, in particular, has devastating consequences for victims and undermines public safety and confidence. Therefore, the Summit will further explore ways to direct substantial efforts and resources toward breaking cycles of repeat offending.

What makes this Summit unique is the diversity of voices it will bring into the room. Facilitators and speakers will include experts from across disciplines, not limited to the criminal justice system. Crucially, the Summit will also feature the perspectives of victims of crime and ex-offenders, voices that bring lived experience and a deeper, more personal understanding to the conversation.

The gathering will promote the exchange of insights, practical experiences, and emerging best practices. Special focus will be placed on how data-driven approaches can inform policy reform and evidence-based decision-making. Moreover, it will strengthen collaborative strategies within the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster and the Social Protection, Community and Human Development Cluster, ensuring that parole reform is anchored in a whole-of-society approach.

The Parole Review Summit will not merely be a conversation, but a commitment to building a balanced, fair, and effective parole system that protects victims, supports rehabilitation, restores public confidence, and contributes to safer communities.

