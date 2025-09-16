Aurzen Zip by Yang Cui Wins Platinum in A' Electronics Industry Awards

Aurzen Zip Electronic

Innovative Portable Projector Recognized for Excellence in Digital and Electronic Device Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected award in the field of consumer electronics design, has announced Aurzen Zip by Yang Cui as the winner of the prestigious Platinum A' Design Award in the Digital and Electronic Device Design category. This recognition highlights the significance of the Aurzen Zip within the consumer electronics industry, positioning it as a groundbreaking and innovative design.The Aurzen Zip's win is particularly relevant to the consumer electronics industry and its customers, as it showcases a design that aligns with current trends and needs. By offering a truly portable, versatile, and user-friendly projector, the Aurzen Zip addresses the challenges faced by traditional portable projectors, providing practical benefits for users and advancing industry standards.What sets the Aurzen Zip apart is its revolutionary tri-fold design, which enables flexible projection angles, an integrated battery, and an ultra-compact form factor. The projector features a distinctive Z-shape when unfolded, combining functional versatility with visual appeal. Users can freely adjust projection angles without the need for additional stabilizing equipment, making it ready to project within seconds.The recognition of the Aurzen Zip by the A' Design Award serves as motivation for the Aurzen team to continue striving for excellence and innovation in their future projects. This win has the potential to inspire further advancements in portable projection technology and influence industry standards, fostering a culture of innovation and user-centric design.Aurzen Zip was designed by a talented team of individuals, each contributing their expertise to the project. Creative Director Yang Cui and ZuoWei Zeng led the design process, while designers Libo Chen, Xianmiao Luo, Danni Guo, Ou Liang, and YuFeng Chen played crucial roles in bringing the innovative projector to life.Interested parties may learn more about the Aurzen Zip and its award-winning design at the following URL:About Yang CuiAs an entertainment technology brand that brings what matters into focus, Aurzen is dedicated to making products immersive, versatile, and effective at bringing people together. The Aurzen ZIP has dominated the global stage, claiming top honors including the iF Design Award, the MUSE Design Award, and other authoritative awards. The ZIP redefines portability standards with its ultra-low power consumption and compact form factor, pushing the boundaries of projection technology to enable truly versatile applications across diverse scenarios. Yang Cui, the creative force behind Aurzen, hails from China.About Platinum A' Design AwardThe Platinum A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that demonstrate exceptional innovation, technical proficiency, and societal impact within the Digital and Electronic Device Design category. Recipients are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process based on pre-established evaluation criteria, including innovation in functionality, integration of technology, user interface design, product aesthetics, material selection, manufacturing efficiency, environmental sustainability, ergonomic design, market relevance, product durability, ease of maintenance, safety measures, cost-effectiveness, social impact, adaptability, product scalability, brand consistency, inclusive design, future-proofing, and cultural sensitivity.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. The competition spans all industries and welcomes entries from around the world. By participating in the A' Design Award for Consumer Electronics, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their ingenuity, gain global visibility, and contribute to the advancement of the consumer electronics industry. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to make the world a better place through the transformative power of good design, motivating designers and brands to develop innovative products that positively impact society.Learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with your projects at:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.