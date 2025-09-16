Office Building where Catrain Conducts Business in Santo Domingo

SANTO DOMINGO, DISTRITO NACIONAL, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two senior executives have recently departed a firm led by Dominican attorney Salvador Catrain, son of the sitting Vice President of the Dominican Senate. The timing of their departure has drawn attention to internal restructuring and leadership shifts within his professional network as lawsuits against him for fraud advance.Giselle Lugo Torres, who held the role of Vice President of Administration at Catrain Business Management SRL, and other roles at LUPA, a Catrain company, stepped down from her position. Lugo was widely regarded as the firm’s principal figure in financial operations, responsible for internal controls, payment execution, and operational financial planning across affiliated entities.Pedro Pablo Vega, a long-standing associate of Catrain and a senior figure at LUPA Legal (Legal Unit of Property Analysis SRL), has also exited roles tied to Catrain’s broader business activities. LUPA Legal is the real estate affiliate of Catrain’s firm.The departures coincide with ongoing fallout from litigation in the United States. In 2024, Catrain Business Management SRL, represented by Salvador Catrain, initiated a lawsuit in Miami-Dade County Circuit Court (Case No. 2024-015694 CA 09). That case that was removed to US Federal Court - Southern District of Florida where it was dismissed with prejudice in early 2025 after evidence was presented showing a forged promissory note and digitally altered affidavits, including submissions by Salvador Catrain himself, Pedro Vega, his current wife Stephani Cedano (then employed in the office of Senate Vice President Pedro Catrain Bonilla), and other firm associates.As a result of these findings, a new civil fraud case is pending in New York Supreme Court, Commercial Division (Index No. 652981/2025), where plaintiffs seek damages tied to the Miami litigation.Odes Legal Affairs, which monitors reputational and governance developments in the Dominican business landscape, issued the following statement:“The timing of these executive departures and the increasing public visibility of firms tied to Salvador Catrain raise important questions around institutional continuity and internal oversight. Our role is to document these developments as part of our broader coverage of leadership and compliance dynamics in the region.”They added:“As of this release, LUPA Legal’s website is inactive, and both Pedro Pablo Vega and Giselle Lugo have updated their professional profiles to reflect separation from firms associated with Catrain. These changes, combined with the U.S. litigation outcomes, illustrate the organizational restructuring now underway.”When asked to clarify their positions on affidavits and case happenings, both Lugo and Vega declined to comment.

