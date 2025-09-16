Track Your Bitcoin Treasury Trades — Custom Portfolios Go Live on BitcoinTreasuries.net

BitcoinTreasuries.net now lets you track your bitcoin treasury stock portfolio in a single convenient dashboard.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BitcoinTreasuries.net , the industry’s most trusted data source for corporate Bitcoin holdings, is proud to announce the launch of new portfolio tracking tools that empower users to seamlessly track, model, and optimize their Bitcoin treasury stock portfolios.Institutional and retail investors can now create fully customized portfolios by combining any of the platform’s 160+ listed public Bitcoin companies, alongside major exchange-traded funds (ETFs), with real-time insights powered by BitcoinTreasuries.net’s market-leading database. This innovative dashboard allows users to measure the performance of their MSTR, MTPLF, and GME holdings over time and across dozens of global currencies, including Bitcoin itself.“Investors have long needed an intuitive, transparent way to model and compare real-world portfolio strategies in the Bitcoin treasury arena,” said Pete Rizzo, President of BitcoinTreasuries.net. “With our new dashboard, users can organize unlimited portfolios by region, sector, or thesis, compare theoretical baskets against actual holdings, and visualize results with our clean, interactive interface. Whether you’re a professional asset manager or an enthusiast, our platform offers unmatched flexibility for due diligence and discovery.”Key features include:• No limits on the number of portfolios users can create or publish• Organization and tracking of portfolios by custom strategy• In-depth comparison tools for actual vs. hypothetical performance• Shareable portfolios for collaboration, or privacy controls for personal researchThe dashboard builds on BitcoinTreasuries.net’s recent launch of Advanced Metrics tracking, enabling users to monitor up-to-date company stats, including shares outstanding, fully diluted shares, cash, total debt, mNAV, and Bitcoin per share – no spreadsheet imports required.Together, these tools deliver both surface-level exploration and truly rigorous analysis for anyone seeking clarity in the fast-evolving Bitcoin treasury space.Ready to experiment with your own Bitcoin stock allocations? New users can sign up for a free account today at bitcointreasuries.net and begin tracking within minutes. Existing users will find the dashboard live upon login.About BitcoinTreasuries.netFounded in 2020, BitcoinTreasuries.net maintains an industry-leading dataset covering the top 100+ public Bitcoin treasury companies, Strategy alternatives, and emerging market leaders. Cited by The New York Times, CoinDesk, Yahoo Finance, and other global outlets, the site reaches over 300,000 monthly users spanning capital markets, asset management, fintech, crypto investing, and policy research.

