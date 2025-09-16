Printify Announces Amplified 2025: Empowering Entrepreneurs to Launch and Grow Online Stores

Amplified 2025 by Printify

Taking place on Sept 25, Amplified will be broadcast worldwide from Printify´s studio as a free, 6-hour event packed with actionable advice and networking.

Amplified is more than a show - it’s a community of sellers. This year, we want attendees to see how balancing art and science can amplify their business.” — David Hooker, Head of Brand at Printify

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Printify today announced the return of Amplified 2025, one of the largest online events for print-on-demand sellers, streaming live on September 25. The virtual conference - now in its third year - will bring together thousands of e-commerce entrepreneurs and influencers to share their secrets to success. This year’s theme, “Art vs Science,” centers on the question of whether selling online is an art or a science, promising a lively debate with insights into both creative and data-driven strategies for business growth.Art vs. Science: Creativity Meets Data in E-CommerceAmplified 2025 will feature a headline debate pitting creative approaches against data-driven tactics in online selling. Industry experts will explore how creativity stacks up against analytics when building a successful POD business. “Amplified is more than a show - it’s a community of sellers. This year, we want attendees to see how balancing art and science can amplify their business,” said David Hooker, Head of Brand at Printify.In addition to the main Art vs. Science debate, the event will offer expert-led sessions and panel discussions. Each talk is paired with a brief showcase of new Printify features, giving viewers an early look at tools and innovations shaping the print-on-demand industry.Lineup of Top E-Commerce Influencers and ExpertsAmplified 2025 boasts a powerhouse lineup of speakers, including many of the print-on-demand industry’s most successful and influential entrepreneurs. Confirmed speakers include: Alek Sheffy, John Santos, Cassiy Johnson, Ryan Hogue, Makayla Piluso, Starla Moore, George McConnell, David Salad, Chris Heckman and Megan Heckman.Each of these experts will share practical tips and personal strategies to help attendees build thriving POD enterprises.Interactive Experience Through Printify’s Sellers ClubNew for 2025, Amplified will be hosted on Printify’s Sellers Club platform, a dedicated online community for sellers. By joining the free Sellers Club, attendees can:- Submit questions to speakers in real time and engage in live Q&A sessions- Access exclusive discount codes from event sponsors - EverBee, Kittl and AnywherePOD- Participate in giveaways and win limited-edition Amplified merchandiseAmplified attendees will also receive a one-month free membership to the Sellers Club, unlocking a library of courses and resources to continue learning after the event.Building on Past Success and Community FeedbackSince its inception in 2023, Amplified has seen rapid growth and enthusiastic feedback from the print-on-demand community. The first Amplified event attracted just over 9,000 live viewers, and that number tripled in 2024 to 30,000 live viewers. With strong momentum, David Hooker, Head of Brand at Printify foresees, “we’re hoping to double last year again for the 2025 conference”.Attending Amplified has been described as a game-changer for aspiring entrepreneurs. As one attendee shared, “The tips from entrepreneurs who actually started their POD stores were pure gold.” Others echoed the sentiment, saying, “Amplified gave me the tools and confidence to finally get my store off the ground.”For established sellers, Amplified delivered actionable strategies to scale and thrive. “The speakers were the best in the business - I left with real strategies to grow,” said one participant. Another reflected, “the insights on marketing and data helped me see exactly how to scale my store.” Beyond tactics, the inspiration was just as powerful: “Hearing all the success stories was life-changing and so motivating.”Event Details and RegistrationAmplified 2025 will be streamed live from Printify’s studio in Riga on Thursday, September 25, and is free to attend for viewers worldwide. The broadcast will run approximately 6 to 7 hours of content, filled with actionable advice and live networking opportunities. E-commerce sellers of all experience levels are invited to join and gain knowledge from the community to boost their business.Registration: To secure a free ticket and see the full agenda, visit the Printify Amplified page or sign up via Printify’s Sellers Club page . Once registered, attendees will receive instructions on accessing the event stream on the day of the conference.About PrintifyPrintify is a leading print-on-demand platform that connects online merchants with a global network of print providers. The platform serves millions of merchants with a catalog of over 900 customizable products and offers integrations with major e-commerce marketplaces. Printify’s mission is to empower anyone to build a successful online business.

