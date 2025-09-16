Dave Stewart and Daryl Hall Release Anthem For Peace, Peace One Day on SongBits

Dave Stewart and Daryl Hall release an anthem for peace, Peace One Day, to coincide with Peace One Day’s landmark livestream on September 21st

At a time of unprecedented global suffering, we must come together to take a stand for peace. I’m honoured to be part of Peace Day with Daryl and with millions around the world.” — Dave Stewart

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Legendary songwriter, musician, producer, innovator and co-founder of the globally celebrated duo Eurythmics, Dave Stewart and songwriter, producer, guitarist, keyboardist, and vocalist Daryl Hall are proud to announce that this year’s annual Peace One Day Celebration digital broadcast will be marked by the world premiere performance of the anthem, Peace One Day - in support of non-profit organisation Peace One Day. The song will be released exclusively through the Stewart-backed platform SongBits .com on Friday, September 19th.The anthemic, poignant guitar and piano lead duet is co-written, produced and performed by Stewart and Hall, and features Australian powerhouse singer and Dave Stewart Eurythmics vocalist Vanessa Amorosi, guitarist Peter Frampton and the London Community Gospel Choir. The song embodies unity, hope, and humanity’s collective yearning for peace. Stewart and Hall, long-time musical pioneers and collaborators as well as Peace One Day Ambassadors, have joined forces on this historic track and will appear at the Peace One Day virtual concert on September 21st where they will debut the anthem live during this global broadcast on Sunday 21 September 2025 at 1:00 PM BST at peaceoneday .org.Peace Day 2025 will be marked by this historic digital broadcast celebration, and will feature several performances and speeches from the likes of Dave Stewart Eurythmics feat. Vanessa Amorosi, Daryl Hall, Emeli Sande, Basement Jaxx, Sir Richard Branson, Jude Law, Dr Bernice King (daughter of Martin Luther King) and founder Jeremy Gilley MBE. The Peace One Day initiative is also supported by anti gun violence organisation Artists For Action - whose members include Billie Eilish, Sheryl Crow, Patti Smith and Nile Rogers, as well as Stewart and Hall.Peace One Day Ambassador Dave Stewart shares: “This global stream is a powerful act of unity. At a time of unprecedented global suffering, we must come together — beyond borders, beyond politics, beyond creed — to take a stand for peace. I’m honoured to be part of it. I’m honoured to share this message with Daryl and with millions around the world.”The release of Peace One Day comes at a critical moment. In 2025, more wars are raging than at any time since the Second World War, with over two billion people living in conflict zones. The song will serve as the unifying soundtrack of Peace Day, a day unanimously adopted by the United Nations in 2001 as a global annual day of ceasefire and non-violence.Since its founding in 1999 by filmmaker Jeremy Gilley MBE, Peace One Day has worked tirelessly to institutionalise and promote September 21st as a day of ceasefire and non-violence, unanimously adopted by the United Nations in 2001. Through major broadcast events, campaigns, and partnerships across education, sport, climate, and business, Peace One Day has inspired millions to participate and helped generate measurable reductions in violence on this date.The Peace One Day Celebration 2025 digital broadcast is a timely and urgent rallying cry - connecting humanity beyond borders, beyond politics, beyond creed - to inspire awareness and action on the UN International Day of Peace.Hosted by Laura Whitmore and Jeremy Gilley MBE, the livestream will feature world-class performances and powerful contributions from peacebuilders, activists, and changemakers. Alongside the debut of the Peace One Day Anthem, the musical line-up includes:Musical Line-Up (more to be announced)● Dave Stewart Eurythmics Feat. Vanessa Amorosi● Daryl Hall● Emile Sande● Basement Jaxx● Peter Frampton● Boris Grebenshikov● Innoss’B● NK | Nastya Kamenskykh● Emmanuel Kelly● Nadirah X● Ashley Wallbridge● Jack & Daisy● Young Voices● London Community Gospel ChoirLive Contributions● Jude Law● Sir Richard Branson● Dia Mirza● Nadhim Zahawi● The Rt Hon Patricia Scotland KC● Hakeem Kae-Kazim● Imam Dr Muhammad Ashafa & Pastor James Wuye● Melissa Fleming● Norbert Stute● Ahmad Fawzi● Mark Barden● Matthew ReichThis year’s broadcast will mark the World’s Largest Global Call for Peace, streaming live to millions worldwide. From every corner of the planet, voices will unite to inform, inspire, and engage - raising awareness of Peace Day and driving real action towards a more peaceful world.Speaking on The Peace One Day Celebration, founder Jeremy Gilley MBE shares: “Our mission is clear — to raise awareness and manifest action on Peace Day. This is the day where more people think about peace than any other day of the year. It’s also the day we see the largest recorded reduction in violence globally. This live transmission is vital to that impact. Dave and Daryl’s anthem is the call to action we’ve always wanted—it’s incredible and the proceeds rasied through SongBits will make a massive difference. Peace One Day is so grateful”Date: Sunday 21st September 2025Time: 1:00 PM BSTStreaming Live at: peaceoneday.orgBuy a bit: peaceoneday.songbits.com

Peace One Day Anthem

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.