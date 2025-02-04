Joss Stone and Eurythmics’ Dave Stewart Partner with SongBits to Revolutionize Music Ownership

Grammy winner Joss Stone and Eurythmics' Dave Stewart partner music platform SongBits to sell the hit song they co-wrote, letting fans share in their success.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From January 31st fans can purchase ‘bits’ of Stone’s acclaimed single and share ownership of the track, with 20% of the proceeds going to the amazing charity World Central Kitchen , who provide food to communities affected by war or natural disasters.Award-winning songwriter, musician, producer and Eurythmics co-founder Dave Stewart and British soul sensation Joss Stone are teaming up with innovative music platform SongBits , the revolutionary platform transforming how fans connect with music and artists. From January 31st, fans have the opportunity to own a part of Stone’s acclaimed 2021 single, Never Forget My Love, produced by and co-written with Stewart by visiting join buy Stone's track by visiting jossstone.songbits.com SongBits, founded by entrepreneur Russell Sheffield, alongside Dave Stewart, leverages cutting-edge blockchain technology to empower artists with complete creative and financial control over their music, while giving fans the opportunity to own a “bit” of their favorite songs and share in their success. A concept that acknowledges the difficulties all artists experience in the age of streaming in receiving remuneration for their recorded work, SongBits especially benefits new and independent artists looking to finance their releases and careers as well as forge a closer connections with their fans. It allows artists to share the financial success of their work with fans, who in turn gain lifetime ownership of the ‘bits’ of whichever song they purchase, with additional perks available to those who chose to buy them. Fans can acquire not only a share of royalties but also gain access to an array of exclusive VIP experiences, merchandise, and direct interactions with artists.SongBits isn’t just about owning music—it’s about unlocking exclusive perks like VIP access to events, rare merchandise, and personal connections with beloved artists. With the sale of "Never Forget My Love", fans will have the chance to engage with Stone and Stewart in unprecedented ways.Exclusive Perks for FansFans who purchase SongBits of Never Forget My Love not only own a piece of the track but also gain access to exclusive merchandise and VIP perks.Highlights include:Exclusive Merchandise: Signed Limited-edition T-shirts, Signed Vinyls, and signed limited edition photo plaque memorabilia.Once-in-a-Lifetime Opportunity: A 1-on-1 guitar lesson with the iconic Dave Stewart.Ultimate Fandom Benefits: Priority access to exclusive shows, hard-to-get tickets, and more.Stewart says: ‘SongBits allows artists to benefit from a much needed income stream from the work they create and record, and fans to own a part of their favourite artists’ outputs, something that used to only be the realm of record labels. I’m proud to be an investor and we hope this is going to be an increasingly important new model. It’s great that a charity like World Central Kitchen can also benefit from this concept, as with our drop of Never Forget My Love'.Stone adds: ‘I’m excited to be working again with my friend Dave on this project. Never Forget My Love is one of my favorite tracks from the last album we did together. He’s such an innovator- always looking at new tech like SongBits and finding ways to help fellow musicians. This one also helps out a brilliant charity.’Supporting World Central KitchenIn keeping with their dedication to making a positive impact, 20% of all SongBits sales from Never Forget My Love will be donated to World Central Kitchen (WCK), an NGO founded by chef José Andrés. A nonprofit organization dedicated to providing meals in the wake of natural disasters or war. Dave Stewart is a longtime supporter of the charity. Their mission is to feed those in need quickly and effectively, regardless of politics or borders.Commenting on the charitable donation, Dave Stewart shared:"I met José Andrés just before the 2010 earthquake in Haiti, where he started World Central Kitchen with his wife. WCK focuses on one mission: feeding people who are hungry. I admire their non-political, action-oriented approach and have been supporting their work from the start. This is a cause close to my heart, and I’m proud to help further their mission.” Learn more at https://www.worldcentralkitchen.org Join the Music RevolutionSongBits grants fans the opportunity to own a piece of musical history and support a life-changing charitable cause, World Central Kitchen. Purchase a part of Joss Stone’s single, Never Forget My Love now at jossstone.songbits.com, and be part of the future of music collaboration.For UK press inquiries, please contact:Dave Woolf - dave@dwl.uk.netJono Abbott - jono@dwl.uk.netAbout SongBitsSongBits is a revolutionary new crowdfunding model that uses blockchain technology to empower artists and fans alike. By offering fans the chance to own a share in their favorite songs, SongBits creates a dynamic ecosystem where financial and creative success is shared. Learn more at www.songbits.com SongBits aims to empower independent artists by providing a game-changing new platform that creates all-new levels of fan engagement, quick and effective new revenue streams and vital new data insights for artists and labels.About Joss StoneJoss Stone is a Grammy and Brit award-winning artist who released her acclaimed debut album, The Soul Sessions, in 2003, aged 16. She has released nine studio albums which have sold over 15 million copies worldwide. She has performed and collaborated with legendary artists including James Brown, Burt Bacharach, Stevie Wonder, Gladys Knight, Sting, Van Morrison, Melissa Etheridge, Jeff Beck, Mick Jagger, and Damien Marley and has garnered over one billion streams in the US alone. She completed her audacious Total World Tour in 2014, performing and collaborating with local artists and charities in over 200 countries. She has released several acclaimed albums since and in 2022 released her acclaimed 8th studio album “Never Forget My Love”, written with and produced by Eurythmics’ Dave Stewart, with whom she also co - wrote music and lyrics for West End musical The Time Traveller’s Wife. She is currently working on her tenth studio album. For more information, visit jossstone.com

