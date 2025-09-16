Resolvr Secures Seed Funding Led by Axiom to Revolutionize Insurance with Bitcoin

Resolvr's innovative technology integrates Bitcoin-denominated insurance directly into Bitcoin platforms, enhancing security and accessibility for users.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Resolvr, a Bitcoin-native insurance technology company, today announced it has secured seed funding led by Bitcoin-focused venture firm Axiom, with participation from Plan B Fund and Dr. Adam Back, the influential cryptographer, cypherpunk, and CEO of Blockstream.

Resolvr provides essential risk management infrastructure for every participant in the Bitcoin ecosystem. The company’s BDIC™ (Bitcoin Denominated Insurance Collaborative) is a first-of-its-kind embedded insurance network. It connects partner platforms—like custodians, wallets, and exchanges—to a global marketplace of regulated insurance carriers, allowing them to offer their customers licensed, bitcoin-denominated coverage on their assets directly within their products.

“In the 17th century, merchants gathered in London coffee houses to underwrite voyages, creating the world's first insurance market. We are building the digital version of that coffee house for the Bitcoin economy,” said Aaron Daniel, CEO of Resolvr. “True financial sovereignty must include the tools to protect it. BDIC™ embeds a global insurance marketplace directly into the wallets and platforms people already use, making the experience as seamless as adding travel insurance to a flight.”

Joining the round are seasoned angel investors Zac Townsend, Nic Carter, Bob Burnett, Alvaro Sol, Ry Sterling, and Tony Miltenberger.

The new capital will accelerate the rollout of Resolvr's BDIC™ embedded insurance network across multiple partner platforms with coverage from several providers. The funds will also be used to expand the marketplace by developing bitcoin-native vehicles to augment insurance capacity and deliver bitcoin-native yield.

“A natural part of Bitcoin’s continuing adoption and normalization is a robust ecosystem of financial services built on its own terms. Resolvr is developing a crucial component of the next stage of infrastructure buildout,” said Allen Farrington, co-founder and General Partner of Axiom. “Resolvr’s technology is not just an incremental improvement; it’s a categorical leap forward. We are proud to back a team that is strengthening the network for everyone.”

“The maturation of the Bitcoin ecosystem is demonstrated by the emergence of sophisticated infrastructure like Resolvr,” said Blockstream CEO, Dr. Adam Back. “Building out risk markets is a crucial next step to realizing the future of finance on Bitcoin, and Resolvr's approach is aligned with the core principles of Bitcoin.”

About Resolvr:

Resolvr is an insurance technology company bridging the global insurance market to Bitcoin, making both systems more stable, secure, and capital-efficient. To learn more, visit resolvr.io.

About Axiom:

Axiom is a venture capital firm focused on the Bitcoin technology space. They invest in the infrastructure and companies building on the most important new technology of our generation.

About Plan B Fund:

Plan B VC is a venture capital firm that invests in founders building the future on Bitcoin.

