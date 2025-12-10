Wizardsardine turns on Bitcoin-denominated insurance capability for Liana Business users

Liana Business by Wizardsardine | BDIC by Resolvr

Strategic partnership with Resolvr enables organisations to access insurance for self-custodied bitcoin for the first time

AZORES, PORTUGAL, December 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liana Business, the secure, governance-ready Bitcoin custody platform developed by Wizardsardine, has introduced a new integration that allows businesses holding self-custodied bitcoin to access Bitcoin-denominated insurance.

Enabled through a partnership with Resolvr, creator of the embedded BDIC™ (Bitcoin Denominated Insurance Collaborative) insurance marketplace, this integration is designed for enterprises, funds, and regulated entities that require compliance-aligned self-custody but have faced internal barriers over perceived risk of loss. Liana’s integration with Resolvr and their BDIC™ marketplace enables organisations to turn on insurance for their bitcoin holdings in true self-custody, an industry first.

Insuring self-custody, not custodians

Until now, Bitcoin insurance has been largely limited to custodial providers that pool client assets, creating centralised risk. The Liana Business BDIC™ integration challenges that model; by simplifying the process for organisations to hold their own keys while accessing insurance coverage, paying premiums in bitcoin, and receiving on-chain payouts if a covered loss occurs.

The partnership brings together complementary risk-management capabilities:

• Wizardsardine, through its Liana Business platform, provides the self-custody infrastructure that enables organisations to hold bitcoin with verifiable ownership, auditability, governance, and secure recovery.

• Resolvr, through its embedded BDIC™ insurance marketplace, connects Liana Business directly to regulated insurance carriers offering policies denominated in Bitcoin. The BDIC™ platform enables seamless policy issuance, premium collection and bitcoin-denominated claims settlement, creating a bridge between traditional insurance infrastructure and the Bitcoin economy.

Expanding on the partnership, Kevin Loaec, Chief Executive Officer at Wizardsardine, said: “Custodians concentrate billions in Bitcoin value in one place and call it security, but that’s exactly what makes them risky and uninsurable. When risk is centralised, one mistake, one policy failure, or one insider threat can bring the whole system down. With Liana, we flip that model on its head. Instead, businesses hold their own keys, their own bitcoin, and now, for the first time thanks to Resolvr, they can access insurance services too. Liana’s architecture minimises the risk of loss through time-locked recovery; ensures organisations remain in full control of their funds, and removes the counterparty risk that has made bitcoin insurance impractical until now.”

Simple protection for verifiable control

A Liana client can now request insurance coverage during the Liana Business set-up. Coverage is offered in bitcoin for the full balance, with yearly premiums and transparent terms managed seamlessly through Resolvr’s BDIC™ infrastructure and back-end.

Aaron Daniel, Cofounder and Chief Executive Officer of Resolvr added: “Liana's self-custody model proves what we've always believed: the future of Bitcoin insurance isn't about custodians holding keys: it's about insurance markets providing coverage wherever Bitcoin lives. Our BDIC™ marketplace connects Bitcoin holders directly to global insurance capacity through embedded, wallet-neutral integrations. With BDIC™, organizations using Liana now get what custodial solutions never could: true ownership of both their bitcoin and their insurance. We are proud to put insurance on the Bitcoin standard through our marketplace.”

Built for governance and audit alignment

Liana Business already serves organisations that require full visibility and policy control over bitcoin holdings, from CFOs and compliance teams to IT security officers. The addition of being able to offer bitcoin-denominated insurance access extends its functionality, giving boards and auditors an added layer of reassurance without compromising on independence or verifiability.

Availability

The BDIC™ integration will be available early 2026 to all Liana Business customers. Organisations can request a demonstration or quote at: https://lianawallet.com/business

About Wizardsardine

Wizardsardine builds open-source Bitcoin security infrastructure for individuals and organisations that need control they can verify and explain. Its flagship product, Liana, is trusted by users worldwide, securing hundreds of millions in bitcoin, and is now available in an enterprise-ready version for institutions that demand compliance, resilience, and independence.

Wizardsardine’s team includes contributors to Bitcoin Core and leading experts in applied cryptographic security.

Learn more at https://wizardsardine.com.

About Resolvr

Resolvr is an insurtech bridging the global insurance market to Bitcoin, making both systems more stable, secure, and capital-efficient. Resolvr’s BDIC™ is a first-of-its-kind marketplace of regulated insurance carriers that provide embedded coverage directly to consumers through the platforms and wallets they already use. BDIC™ is powered by Resolvr’s Premium Manager (RPM) platform, which enables instant, cross-border insurance payments with automatic currency conversion between Bitcoin, stablecoins, and fiat.

Learn more at https://bdic.io.

