IndoUSrare Announces 2025 Abbey Meyers Khushi Bridging RARE Award Honorees

Meet the 2025 Abbey Meyers Khushi Bridging RARE Award Honorees. Join us in person at the Bridging RARE Gala for a celebration of their leadership and impact. Join us in person for the Bridging RARE Gala on the evening of 2nd November 2025. Limited seats available. Book your tickets now! Register now to attend the Bridging RARE Summit 2025, Nov 2-4 in person at the Hylton Performing Arts Center, GMU, VA and virtually on our Hybrid platform at summit.indousrare.org

Bridging RARE Summit (Nov 2–4, 2025) to spotlight cross-border collaboration, patient impact, and innovation in rare diseases

By bridging geographies, we not only strengthen programs in India, and beyond, but we also gain insights that improve how we care for families right here in the United States.” — Dr. Pramod K. Mistry

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Indo US Organization for Rare Diseases (IndoUSrare) today announced the 2025 recipients of its Abbey Meyers Khushi Bridging RARE Awards : Dr. Madhulika Kabra (ICMR, New Delhi), Dr. Pramod Mistry (Yale University), and Dr. Priya Kishnani (Duke University). The awards recognize leaders whose work measurably advances international, cross-border collaboration to improve diagnosis, research, and access to therapies for people living with rare diseases.“Each of these honorees has broken silos, across disciplines, institutions, and borders, to accelerate progress for patients,” said Harsha K. Rajasimha, PhD, Founder & Executive Chair of IndoUSrare. “Their careers embody the spirit of bridging rare: aligning science, policy, and advocacy so that geography is never a barrier to care or research participation.”2025 HonoreesDr. Madhulika Kabra is an Emeritus Scientist, Indian Council for Medical Research, Government of India (India). A pioneer of clinical genetics and rare-disease care in India, Dr. Kabra has built scalable models for early diagnosis, counseling, and policy implementation that resonate globally. Her leadership in multicenter natural-history research, newborn screening advocacy, and implementation of India’s national rare-disease policy has created durable interfaces for U.S.–India data sharing, registries, and clinical-research readiness.“Cross-border collaboration is not optional in rare diseases—it is essential to reach statistical power, equity, and speed,” said Dr. Kabra. “It is a privilege to receive this award. I humbly accept this honor on behalf of the clinicians, researchers, patients, and families who are the motivators to make such collaboration possible.”Dr. Pramod K. Mistry is a Professor of Medicine and Pediatrics, Yale University (USA). An internationally recognized physician-scientist in lysosomal storage disorders, Dr. Mistry has advanced global natural-history studies, genotype–phenotype insights, and access pathways for conditions such as Gaucher disease. By partnering with investigators and patient organizations across continents, his work has informed standards of care and catalyzed translational research benefiting diverse populations.Dr. Mistry said, “I am deeply honored to share this recognition with Dr. Madhulika Kabra, a pioneer of genetics and rare disease care in India, and with Dr. Priya Kishnani, a global leader in translational rare disease research. This award is more than a personal honor. It affirms the urgent need to advance rare disease care systems and science so that patients everywhere can benefit. By bridging geographies, we not only strengthen programs in India, and beyond, but we also gain insights that improve how we care for families right here in the United States.”Dr. Priya Kishnani is Professor of Pediatrics and Chief, Division of Medical Genetics, Duke University (USA). A global leader in Pompe disease and other inherited metabolic disorders, Dr. Kishnani has shaped newborn screening paradigms, clinical trial design, and therapy development with international collaborators and patient advocates. Her emphasis on inclusive enrollment and longitudinal follow-up has strengthened evidence bases used by regulators and clinicians globally.“Families are the true north of rare-disease research,” said Dr. Kishnani. “Cross-border teamwork helps us diagnose earlier, treat smarter, and design studies that reflect real-world needs.”About the Abbey Meyers Khushi Bridging RARE AwardsIndoUSrare’s signature honor celebrates individuals and teams whose leadership measurably bridges countries, sectors, and stakeholders to advance rare-disease research, care, and policy. The award underscores IndoUSrare’s mission to connect patient communities, academia, industry, and regulators across the United States, India, and global partners to accelerate equitable access to diagnostics and therapies. Since its inception, the Abbey Meyers Khushi Bridging RARE Award has honored distinguished leaders, including the late Padma Sri Dr. Ishwar Chander Verma and Dr. William A. Gahl (NIH, USA) in 2023, and Rahul Purwar, PhD, Hasmukh Jain, MD, and Frank J. Sasinowski, MS, MPH, JD in 2024. Join us at the Bridging RARE Summit and Awards Gala at the Hylton Performing Arts Center, GMU Manassas, Nov 2–4, 2025The Bridging RARE Summit 2025 will convene 400+ stakeholders from the U.S., India, and beyond, including patient advocates, biopharma and medtech leaders, clinicians, regulators, payers, and philanthropies. The three-day program features keynotes, investor and innovation showcases, policy roundtables, and patient-centered sessions aimed at unlocking cross-border trials, real-world evidence, and sustainable access.The Abbey Meyers Khushi Bridging RARE Awards Gala on November 2 is an in-person only event as a one-of-a-kind celebration of leadership, community, and impact. The Summit continues on November 3–4 in a hybrid format, welcoming participants from around the world to join virtually or in person. Seats for the Gala and in-person sessions are limited and filling fast—reserve your spot today.Visit summit.indousrare.org to register, view speakers, and sign up for event updates.Sponsorships & Partnerships: Title, track, innovation-showcase, and patient-travel sponsorships are available. Custom partnership packages support diverse enrollment, decentralized research, and global data harmonization.Media & Community: Patient organizations and clinical sites are invited to co-host community spotlights and poster sessions amplifying underrepresented populations in rare-disease research.“Bridging RARE is where science meets solidarity,” added Dr. Rajasimha. “We invite sponsors, policymakers, and patient leaders who believe in global solutions for rare diseases to join us in November.”About IndoUSrareIndoUSrare (Indo-US Organization for Rare Diseases) is a U.S. 501(c)(3) nonprofit advancing cross-border collaboration to accelerate diagnosis, research, and access to therapies for people living with rare diseases. Through strategic convenings, patient-centric research platforms, policy engagement, and global partnerships, IndoUSrare connects stakeholders across the U.S., India, and worldwide to bridge gaps in diversity, data, and delivery. Learn more at IndoUSrare.org.Media ContactContact admin@Indousrare.org to learn more and partner for the Summit Registration & Program: summit.indousrare.org

Abbey S. Meyers' congratulatory message to the awardees at the Bridging RARE Gala 2024

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.