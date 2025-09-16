Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,061 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 423,265 in the last 365 days.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held one-on-one meeting with President of United Arab Emirates

AZERBAIJAN, September 16 - To His Excellency Mr. Jose Daniel Ortega Saavedra, and Her Excellency Madam Rosario Murillo, Co-Presidents of the Republic of Nicaragua

Excellencies,

On the occasion of 15 September – Independence Day, I extend my sincerest congratulations to you and, through you, to your entire people on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan.

We attach great importance to the development of...

15 September 2025, 11:00

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held one-on-one meeting with President of United Arab Emirates

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more