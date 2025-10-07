Official luncheon hosted in honor of heads of state and government attending OTS Summit in Gabala

AZERBAIJAN, October 7 - President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin

The Azerbaijani head of state congratulated President Putin on his birthday.

Vladimir Putin expressed his gratitude for the...

07 October 2025, 13:10