Oyelabs Introduces 60-Day Launch Assurance for Web and Mobile Applications

SAGAR, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oyelabs Technologies Private Limited has announced a new 60-Day Launch Assurance, committing to deliver revenue-ready web or mobile applications within 60 days. If a product is not ready within the promised timeframe, the company will continue working at no additional cost until launch.“Oyelabs is more than a development company; it is a growth partner for founders,” said Anurag Jain, founder and CEO of Oyelabs Technologies. “The 60-Day Launch Assurance underscores our commitment to speed, reliability, and scalability. If deadlines are missed, our team continues working until the project is complete, without additional charges.”To accelerate time-to-market, Oyelabs has developed a portfolio of pre-built, fully customizable solutions tailored to key industries. These solutions allow businesses to validate ideas and capture early market share quickly while reducing development time and costs by up to 50%.Offerings include rental booking applications, taxi booking platforms, food delivery solutions, e-commerce marketplaces, creator economy platforms, freelance marketplaces, real estate marketplaces, on-demand service platforms, and social media applications.Each solution is designed with secure payments, scalable backend logic, and intuitive user experiences to ensure smooth functionality from launch.In addition to pre-built solutions, Oyelabs provides a full range of custom technology services, including mobile and web app development, AI-powered solutions, Shopify development, blockchain applications, and enterprise-grade custom solutions. This breadth enables the company to support organizations at all stages of growth.Anurag Jain, who holds a B.Tech. in Computer Science & Engineering from Vellore Institute of Technology, has advised more than 3,000 founders on turning ambitious ideas into market-ready ventures.“Speed matters, but so does durability,” added Jain. “Oyelabs builds platforms and ecosystems designed not just for immediate launches but for long-term scalability.”The company also invests in community growth, contributing 1% of its profits to CSR initiatives that support education and opportunities for underserved groups.For more information, visit https://oyelabs.com Inquiries can be directed to grow@oyelabs.com.About OyelabsOyelabs Technologies Private Limited, headquartered in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh, India, is a global software development company specializing in custom and pre-built applications, AI solutions, and scalable digital platforms. The company supports startups, enterprises, and global brands in accelerating launches and driving long-term growth.For the latest updates, follow Oyelabs at:LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/oyelabs/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/myoyelabs Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/myoyelabs/ Behance: https://www.behance.net/oyelabs/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.