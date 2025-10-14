PawSwing Neo Pre-Sale Launches October 15 - The World’s First Self-Grooming Cat House

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PawSwing has announced the upcoming pre-sale of its unique PawSwing Neo, the world’s first Self-Grooming Cat House, designed using bionic engineering and feline behavioral science. The pre-sale begins October 15, offering cat owners an exclusive early-access opportunity ahead of the Kickstarter launch on November 11.Exclusive Pre-Sale OfferEarly supporters can secure their PawSwing Neo with a $9 deposit, unlocking a $30 discount compared to Kickstarter’s Super Early Bird price of $179 (MSRP $289). All deposits are fully refunded after the campaign ends, and the $30 savings are returned as well.Limited spots are available on a first-come, first-served basis, making this the best time to join the PawSwing community before prices rise.Reimagining Cat Grooming Through Instinct and SciencePawSwing Neo is a high-tech solution rooted in scientific innovation, designed to transform the quality of life for both cats and their owners.From domestic cats to tigers and lions, feline tongues are densely covered with these comb-like structures, which are strikingly uniform in both size and shape. Inspired by latest research in cat tongue biomimicry, PawSwing Neo is modeled after the exact texture and rhythm of a feline tongue. Unlike traditional brushes that can pull, scrape, and stress cats, this patented system lets cats groom themselves naturally, safely, and instinctively, with no electricity, motors, or batteries.This luxury, cat-ergonomic care system is built on bionics, biomechanics,and extensive testing, with features including a Bionic Cat-Tongue Grooming system, an Instinct-Driven Care system, an adjustable grooming entrance, non-electric functionality, and an eco-conscious design.In just one minute, six bionic comb modules gently massage and clean every part of the cat’s body. A food-grade silicone kinetic plate powers movement as the cat walks through, while loose fur automatically collects into dedicated boxes for mess-free cleanup.Designed for Every Cat FamilyPawSwing Neo supports cats and owners across all lifestyles:1. Cats that dislike brushing: gentle, self-initiated grooming replaces anxiety with calm.2. Multi-cat households: each cat grooms independently without human effort.3. Long-haired breeds: prevents tangles, matting, and hairballs.4. Elderly owners or those with limited mobility: enables hands-free, daily coat care.Visible benefits include smoother coats, reduced shedding, and calmer, happier cats, all with zero effort from owners.Smarter, Simpler, and SaferCompared to previous models, PawSwing Neo is easier to assemble (80 % faster), clean (50 % faster), and operate. The adjustable entrance adapts to any cat size, while the new main food bowl replaces treat dispensers to encourage natural grooming during mealtime.Elevating Cat WellnessBy fusing bionic design, behavioral science, and eco-friendly craftsmanship, PawSwing Neo turns grooming into an instinctive act of comfort. It’s not just a gadget; it’s the next evolution in feline self-care.Pre-Sale Opens: October 15Deposit: $9 (fully refundable)Kickstarter Launch: November 11Discount: $30 off the lowest official pricePre-Order Page: https://paw-swing.com/pages/pawswing-neo-stress-free-self-grooming-cat-house Founded in 2019, PawSwing develops scientific, safe, and instinct-driven solutions for cats and their owners. From its first Self-Grooming Cat House Pro to the innovative Neo, PawSwing continues to merge cutting-edge design with feline psychology to create harmony between cats, comfort, and care.

