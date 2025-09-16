Tourism on confirmed host cities for Meetings Africa and Africa’s Travel Indaba

Following a rigorous and competitive procurement process led by South African Tourism, Johannesburg and Durban have officially been confirmed as the host cities for Meetings Africa and Africa’s Travel Indaba respectively for the next five years commencing 2026.

The process saw several cities and provinces across the country submit compelling bids to host the flagship events. After careful evaluation, Johannesburg and Durban were selected for their compelling bid commitments, exceptional track records, world-class infrastructure, and alignment with South Africa’s strategic tourism objectives.

In congratulating the successful host cities, the Minister of Tourism, Patricia de Lille, stated:

“I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to both Johannesburg and Durban on being confirmed as the host cities for Meetings Africa and Africa’s Travel Indaba in 2026. These events are not just about tourism, they are about economic opportunity, job creation, and positioning Africa as a globally competitive destination.”

Meetings Africa 2026, the 20th edition of the show, will take place from 23 to 25 February at Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg. Africa’s Travel Indaba will take place from 11 to 14 May at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre (Durban ICC).

The Chairperson of the Johannesburg Tourism Company, Nandipha Zonela said luring Africa’s leading business trade show our way for a further five years marks an important milestone – right at the doorstep of U20 Summit and on the eve of staging the first ever G20 Summit in the African continent.

“This demonstrates Johannesburg’s competitiveness as a global city – a city that has differentiated itself as an all-year-round travel market leader in South Africa recording 4.29 million arrivals and achieving R69 billion total tourism spend in 2024. Joburg is honoured to remain the home and heartbeat of Meetings Africa – where Africa connects,” adds Zonela.

“As the province of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), we are thrilled to be entrusted with hosting Africa’s Travel Indaba (ATI) for the next five years. This is a great opportunity for KZN to host the global tourism fraternity in our shores, and the impact of Africa’s Travel Indaba goes beyond the three days of business for KZN. This is an opportunity for KZN to show the world and the tourism trade that KZN is indeed an exceptional destination, to do business in, to come for both leisure and business travel. ATI also presents immeasurable opportunities for our emerging tourism entrepreneurs who can strike business deals that can propel their business to even greater heights. Having KZN as the backdrop of one of the biggest tourism trade shows also positions us as possible film destination for blockbuster movies that can also be shot in KZN,” said Rev. Musa Zondi, KZN MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs.

Both Meetings Africa and Africa’s Travel Indaba are Africa’s leading trade platforms for business and leisure tourism respectively, bringing together buyers, exhibitors, media, and tourism stakeholders from across the continent and the world. Both events serve as critical economic levers, generating leads, promoting investment, and boosting intra-African trade and connectivity.

“We look forward to continuing our strong partnerships with both cities and the private sector for the next five years. We are committed to supporting the execution of innovative, fit-for-purpose trade shows that deliver real value for all delegates, whether they are buyers, exhibitors, or stakeholders across the tourism value chain. We’ll achieve these, together with the Tourism Business Council South Africa and the various tourism stakeholders,” concludes Minister de Lille.

