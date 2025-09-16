Deputy Minister Nomusa Dube Ncube leads live NSFAS application demonstration and application drive, 16 Sept
The Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training, Ms Nomusa Dube Ncube, will lead a live demonstration and the official activation of the 2026 application season for the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS). The event will take place at the University of Pretoria, Mamelodi Campus.
This important launch aims to showcase the upgraded online application platform, provide hands-on support to prospective students, and raise awareness about the application process, deadlines, and eligibility criteria. The initiative seeks to promote accessibility and encourage immediate engagement from students, particularly those from underrepresented communities. It also provides an opportunity to highlight NSFAS’s commitment to transformation and strengthening partnerships with schools, community organizations, and institutions.
Event Details:
Date: Tomorrow, Tuesday, 16 September 2025
Venue: University of Pretoria, Mamelodi Campus, Sports Arena – 9552 Nku Cl, Mamelodi, Pretoria, 0122
Time: 10h00
Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the event, which will be attended by the Deputy Ministers of Higher Education and Training, and NSFAS Board members and learners from 22 Secondary Schools from Mamelodi, Eersterus and Nellmapius.
Enquiries and RSVP:
Mr. Anele Ntswayi
Phone: 079 106 7414
Email: media@nsfas.org.za
