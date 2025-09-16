SOLUM Empowers European Retailers to Own the Shift from Shelf to Insight at NRF 2025: Retail’s Big Show Europe

SOLUM at NRF SOLUM Logo

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SOLUM will unveil its latest smart retail innovations: Newton Core+, Newton A, and the Newton E-Paper 32” series at NRF 2025 in Paris this week. Integrated into a smart retail platform, these solutions are designed to advance sustainability, operational efficiency, and data-driven digital transformation.

SOLUM will showcase solutions that enable European retailers to move from traditional signage to connected, responsive store management. Through market-tailored partnerships, controlled manufacturing, and proven technologies, the company will debut Newton Core+, Newton A, and the Newton E-Paper 32” series in Europe. Together, these innovations—including electronic shelf labels (ESL) and e-paper displays, together with digital signage and sensors—are all seamlessly connected through the SOLUM Solution Platform (SSP). They will help streamline in-store operations, improve performance tracking, and build the foundation for scalable infrastructure.

A New Generation of ESLs and E-Paper Displays for Immediate In-Store Impact

Newton Core+ is built for a modern design, advanced functionality, and enhanced durability. Its protective window and reinforced housing enhance durability, while its slim profile allows seamless, elegant integration on shelves. Available in eight sizes (1.6” to 7.5”), it can be easily applied across different store formats. A seven-color LED system simplifies task management and shelf interactions, while a long-lasting battery reduces maintenance needs.

Newton A, also making its European debut, delivers essential features in a robust, cost-efficient design. Equipped with a protective window and the same smart LED system, it comes in four essential sizes (1.6” to 3.5”), making it ideal for large-scale, optimized deployments.

The Newton E-Paper 32" series replace printed posters with premium color e-paper displays. The base model, with its ultra-slim design, naturally replaces traditional paper signage; the Frame is enclosed in a sturdy, premium frame for an elegant finish; and the Dual delivers double-sided messaging for gondola ends, standees, and narrow pathways. With zero standby power consumption and a 7,200 mAh battery, it provides up to three years of autonomy (or one year with daily updates), offering a combination of sleek design, energy efficiency, and cable-free installation.

“The launch of Newton Core+, Newton A, and Newton E-Paper series is more than a product release—it marks a turning point in how stores communicate and operate,” said Gary Guillier-Marcellin, Country Manager of SOLUM France. “We’re replacing posters with ultra-efficient e-paper, scaling robust ESLs, and connecting it all to enable retailers to shift immediately from traditional signage to data-driven management.”

Turning Data into Growth Through Digital Transformation

This move to connected management begins when every store element contributes to information flow. ESLs guarantee accurate pricing and serve as interactive tools, while digital signages enable dynamic content. Newton Eye, powered by AI, verifies planogram compliance and shelf availability. Temperature sensors monitor cold-chain integrity and store conditions with customizable alerts. Power rails provide continuous energy to ensure stable operations.

Together, these components deliver a comprehensive, real-time view of store performance—covering pricing, inventory, campaign execution, environment, and customer behavior. They enable faster decisions, optimized stock management, and precise in-store performance tracking. The SOLUM Solution Platform (SSP) centralizes data to generate dashboards, alerts, and APIs, making it easier to scale from pilot projects to full deployments.

Enabling Large-Scale, High-Impact Transformation

Successful transformation requires consistent, measurable, and scalable execution. By combining in-house production, strict quality standards, and tailored support, SOLUM ensures project reliability, cost control, and store networks that drive performance.

“The next chapter in European retail will be written as stores move from paper and traditional tags to data-driven management, and from pilots to widespread deployment,” said Daniel Lee, CEO of SOLUM Europe.

“This shift is already gaining momentum, with retailers increasingly turning to SOLUM for its reliability and tailored approach. With NRF 2025 taking place in France, this vision will expand across Europe, helping retailers master this transition with immediate results and lasting benefits.”

Trusted by more than 48,000 stores worldwide, SOLUM delivers reliability, scalability, and sustainability—helping retailers enhance customer experiences and operational efficiency. Showcased exclusively for the European market at NRF 2025, 16-18 September, these innovations are designed to deliver immediate results upon deployment while laying the groundwork for a more resilient, future-ready retail landscape.

SOLUM: The Global No.1 Retail Solution Provider

Founded in 2015 as a spin-off from Samsung Electro-Mechanics, SOLUM is a publicly traded company listed on the KOSPI stock exchange. The company has established itself as a leader in power solutions, display technologies, and electronic shelf labels (ESL), driving innovation across the global retail sector. With a strong commitment to customer-centric innovation and sustainable retail transformation, SOLUM continues to develop high-quality solutions that empower retailers to operate more efficiently in an increasingly digital world.

