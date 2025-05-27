SOLUM Expands Production Capacity and Accelerates Retail Digitalisation Across Europe and North America

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SOLUM, a global leader in electronic shelf labels (ESL) and digital retail solutions, is expanding production capacity and securing key wins across Europe and North America as demand for smart retail technology grows.

In April 2025, SOLUM’s Vietnam-based manufacturing facility shipped a record 6.26 million ESL units, the highest monthly volume to date, valued at 59.6 billion KRW (£32.3M / $43.4M), a 33% year-over-year increase. May shipments are expected to exceed 7 million units, with output approaching 100 billion KRW (£54.2M / $72.9M), a milestone that could mark the plant’s highest monthly performance to date.

This growth is driven by long-term investments in automation, including fully automated production of the flagship Newton 2.9-inch ESL. Since 2020, SOLUM has enhanced output and quality despite a 27% workforce reduction, achieving a defect rate of just 18 ppm, well below industry norms.

Europe: Strategic Growth Through Customisation and Integration

SOLUM’s European expansion continues to accelerate through strategic partnerships with some of the continent’s most prominent retail groups. A leading multinational grocery chain with a significant presence across Europe is now rolling out a customised ESL solution from SOLUM. The initiative is expected to strengthen SOLUM’s No.1 ESL market share in Germany and further elevate its profile across the region.

Additionally, a major European non-food retailer is piloting SOLUM’s Power Rail solution, a centralised power system that eliminates the need for individual ESL batteries, helping reduce the environmental footprint. The project is expected to gradually expand over the coming years, aligning with the retailer’s ESG and digitalisation goals while offering significant TCO advantages.

One of the major premium electronics retailers has completed testing of SOLUM's ESL solution and is now working on plans to scale the rollout. The deployment includes integration with SOLUM's additional display solutions, helping consumers make informed and sustainable purchasing decisions aligned with policy-driven environmental goals.

“Europe is a key growth engine for SOLUM, and we’re proud to partner with leading retailers across the region to drive digital transformation at scale,” commented Steve Jun, Head of ESL Division, at SOLUM. “Our customised ESL solutions and integrated technologies are helping retailers improve efficiency, enhance the in-store experience, and meet their sustainability goals. With strong momentum in markets like Germany, the UK, and beyond, we’re confident in our continued leadership across Europe.”

North America: Demonstrating ESL Value in High-Volume Grocery Chains

SOLUM now supplies ESLs to over 1,000 stores under Canada’s largest retail group, enabling real-time pricing, automated markdowns, and dual member/promotional pricing across thousands of SKUs. A new contract with another top-three Canadian grocery chain further strengthens its position, with a goal of 70% market share in the region.

“ESLs deliver their highest value in complex environments like grocery, where frequent price changes and high operational demands are the norm. Our partnership with Canada's largest retailer represents a turning point in the region’s digital transformation. We're aiming for a 70% market share in Canada’s ESL segment.” noted CW Ahn, SOLUM America CEO

To support this growth, SOLUM has established a local sales entity in Canada and is expanding its technical and sales teams. The company recently signed a new contract with one of Canada’s Top 3 grocery groups, further enhancing its leadership in the region.

The company’s North America lead, CW Ahn added,“We're evolving from a hardware vendor into a solution partner. Beyond large enterprise clients, our long-term vision includes empowering small and mid-sized retailers to adopt ESL through a SaaS-based platform. Our organisational growth reflects this shift toward platform-driven retail technology.”

Platform-Led Leadership in Smart Retail

As global demand for digital retail solutions accelerates, SOLUM continues to lead through a powerful combination of manufacturing scale, premium quality, and technology integration.

Its Newton ESL lineup supports full product customisation, while upcoming solutions, including BLE-based trace tags and handheld terminals, will offer retailers new levels of operational control and visibility. These initiatives mark SOLUM’s evolution from hardware supplier to platform-based smart retail partner.

“SOLUM isn’t just following global retail trends, we’re helping shape them,” Steve Jun, Head of ESL Division, at SOLUM added. “With proven success across North America and Europe, we’re committed to delivering intelligent, future-ready solutions that drive the next phase of retail innovation.”

