Smiles Mobile Remittance Renews Major Sponsorship for Philippine Festival Tokyo 2025

DWC executives with the PH ambassador to Japan and PAG officers

Smiles renews major sponsorship of Philippine Festival Tokyo 2025, supporting culture, community, and Filipinos in Japan.

TOKYO, JAPAN, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smiles Mobile Remittance , operated by Digital Wallet Corporation , has formally renewed its partnership with the Philippine Assistance Group (PAG) through a contract signing ceremony at the Philippine Embassy in Tokyo. This agreement confirms Smiles’ continued role as a major sponsor of the Philippine Festival Tokyo 2025, the largest annual Filipino event in Japan, scheduled for November 29-30 at Yoyogi Park.The signing was witnessed by Philippine Ambassador to Japan, H.E. Mylene J Garcia Albano, First Secretary and Consul Mary Joy B. Ramirez, PAG Chairman Berlito “Toots” Capulong, officers and members of the Philippine Assistance Group (PAG), and executives from Digital Wallet Corporation. The ceremony highlighted the shared commitment of the Philippine government, PAG, and Smiles to strengthen cultural exchange and community engagement among Filipinos in Japan.As the major sponsor, Smiles Mobile Remittance will once again contribute to the success of the festival by supporting cultural performances, community programs, and event operations. Smiles will also set up an interactive booth at the event, offering festival goers exclusive promotions, fun activities, and direct access to its fast, secure, and low-cost remittance services.“This is more than just sponsorship for me, it’s about being part of a family. The energy and positivity I receive from the Filipino community each year inspire me to keep moving forward with joy and optimism.” said Eiji Miyakawa, CEO of Digital Wallet Corporation. “We’d like to continue working with the Philippine Embassy to reach more Filipinos so we can keep sharing smiles, and change more lives.” added Alex Milan, director and EVP of Digital Wallet Corporation.PAG, the official organizer of the Philippine Festival Tokyo, works closely with the Embassy of the Philippines in Japan to bring together thousands of Filipinos and friends of the Philippines each year in a celebration of culture, heritage, and community spirit.Through this renewed sponsorship, Smiles Mobile Remittance reaffirms its role not only as a financial service provider, but also as a bridge connecting people, families, and cultures across borders.###About SmilesSmiles Mobile Remittance, powered by Digital Wallet Corporation, is Japan’s No. 1 mobile remittance app. It enables foreign workers and families to send money abroad quickly, securely, and affordably, with multilingual support and innovative digital features.About Digital Wallet Corporation:Head Office: 1F Kioicho Park Building, 3-6 Kioicho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan 102-0094Representative: CEO Eiji MiyakawaRemittance License: Kanto Financial Bureau No. 00044Business: A digital wallet platform company offering e-wallet services, digital marketing, and fintech solutions based on AI. Provides B2B services such as digital value platforms, mobile application ASP, and development services for logistics, finance, and local service providers.URL: https://digitalwallet.co.jp

